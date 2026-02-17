Cavaliers Welcome VMI For First Midweek Contest of 2026

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To close out the opening homestand of the 2026 season, the Virginia baseball team (3-3) is set to host VMI (4-0) at Disharoon Park on Tuesday (Feb. 17). First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. and will be carried on ACCNX and WINA.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: ACCNX

Listen: WINA (98.9/1070 AM/WINA)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probable Starting Pitchers:

Tuesday – 3 p.m.

VMI: RHP Clark Driscoll (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.0 IP, 0 BB, 0 SO)

Virginia: RHP John Paone (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.0 IP, 0 BB, 0 SO)

LEADING OFF

UVA’s 69 runs on opening weekend are the most ever by Virginia over the opening three games of a season in program history. The previous high was 59 runs over the opening three games in 1889.

The opening weekend sweep of Wagner was highlighted by a 31-run outburst in the series finale. Saturday’s 31 runs set a new program record.

Dating back to the start of the 2021 season, the Cavaliers are 35-6 in February.

To close out the Opening Season four-game home stand, the Virginia Cavaliers will host the VMI Keydets at Disharoon Park on Tuesday afternoon. UVA is 112-32 against VMI and has won the last eight meetings dating back to 2018.

BREAKING IN THE NEW VIDEO BOARD

To go along with the debuts on Davenport Field, a new state-of-the-art video board also made its debut on opening weekend and it had plenty to display.

Over the course of the opening weekend, UVA plated 69 runners in three games. The most ever in a three-game stretch to start a season. The previous high was set in 1889, when the baseball team representing the University of Virginia scored 59 runs in the first three games ever played.

The weekend was capped off by a 31-8 victory in the Saturday nightcap. The 31 runs broke the previous program for most runs in a game, which was when the Hoos dropped 29 runs on Niagara in 2007.

Crozet native Noah Murray broke the run record with a three-run blast in the eighth inning. With the home run, Murray became the 15th Cavalier to score five times in the same time.