Raiane Dos Santos, CJ Jones Headline Coach Mox Radio Show Tuesday

Raiane Dos Santos, CJ Jones Headline Coach Mox Radio Show TuesdayRaiane Dos Santos, CJ Jones Headline Coach Mox Radio Show Tuesday

Associate Head Coach CJ Jones is set to feature on the Coach Mox Radio Show on Tuesday (Feb. 17) and will be joined by student-athlete guest, Raiane Dos Santos. The weekly program hosted by Luke Neer will air from 6-7 p.m. on 98.9-FM/1070-AM WINA.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Coach Mox Radio Show featuring live interviews with head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and guests from the Virginia women's basketball team returns Tuesday (Feb. 17). The weekly program hosted by Luke Neer will air from 6-7 p.m. on 98.9-FM/1070-AM WINA. 

Fans are encouraged to attend the show in person at Matchbox and will also have the opportunity to submit questions by tagging the team’s official X account @UVAWomensHoops.

CJ Jones will be featured on Tuesday's show, and will be joined by student-athlete guest Raiane Dos Santos. The Cavaliers are back in action on Sunday (Feb. 22) when the travel to take on No. 8 Louisville. Tipoff at the KFC Yum! Center is set for 12 p.m. on The CW. 

2026 Coach Mox Radio Show Schedule

Date

Location

Time

Featured Guest

Tuesday, Jan. 6

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

Tabitha Amanze

Monday, Jan. 12

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

Romi Levy

Tuesday, Jan. 20

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

CJ Jones

Monday, Jan. 26

Remote (Weather)

6 p.m.

Danelle Arigbabu

Monday, Feb. 2

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

Gabby White

Monday, Feb. 9

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

Tori Jankoska

Tuesday, Feb. 17

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

Raiane Dos Santos

Monday, Feb. 23

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

TBD