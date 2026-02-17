Raiane Dos Santos, CJ Jones Headline Coach Mox Radio Show Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Coach Mox Radio Show featuring live interviews with head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and guests from the Virginia women's basketball team returns Tuesday (Feb. 17). The weekly program hosted by Luke Neer will air from 6-7 p.m. on 98.9-FM/1070-AM WINA.
Fans are encouraged to attend the show in person at Matchbox and will also have the opportunity to submit questions by tagging the team’s official X account @UVAWomensHoops.
CJ Jones will be featured on Tuesday's show, and will be joined by student-athlete guest Raiane Dos Santos. The Cavaliers are back in action on Sunday (Feb. 22) when the travel to take on No. 8 Louisville. Tipoff at the KFC Yum! Center is set for 12 p.m. on The CW.
2026 Coach Mox Radio Show Schedule
|
Date
|
Location
|
Time
|
Featured Guest
|
Tuesday, Jan. 6
|
Matchbox Restaurant
|
6 p.m.
|
Monday, Jan. 12
|
Matchbox Restaurant
|
6 p.m.
|
Tuesday, Jan. 20
|
Matchbox Restaurant
|
6 p.m.
|
Monday, Jan. 26
|
Remote (Weather)
|
6 p.m.
|
Monday, Feb. 2
|
Matchbox Restaurant
|
6 p.m.
|
Monday, Feb. 9
|
Matchbox Restaurant
|
6 p.m.
|
Tuesday, Feb. 17
|
Matchbox Restaurant
|
6 p.m.
|
Raiane Dos Santos
|
Monday, Feb. 23
|
Matchbox Restaurant
|
6 p.m.
|
TBD