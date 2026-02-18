Hamilton and Kenah Earn 2026 Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday (Feb. 18) the recipients of the 2026 Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship including Virginia wrestling's Nick Hamilton and field hockey's Lauren Kenah.



In addition to Hamilton and Kenah receiviing the 2026 Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship, Lia Godfrey of women's soccer and track & field and cross country's Gary Martin were named to the 2026 ACC Excellence Award List.



“Each year, our ACC Postgraduate Scholarship recipients redefine what it means to be a student-athlete,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “This year’s 63 honorees exemplify the relentless drive, leadership and integrity that distinguish the ACC both academically and athletically. Their ability to pursue excellence at the highest levels of competition while thriving in the classroom speaks volumes about their character and commitment. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and remain fully committed to supporting their continued success beyond their collegiate careers.”



The Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford and Jim & Pat Thacker postgraduate scholarships are awarded to selected student-athletes who intend to pursue a graduate degree after completing their undergraduate requirements. Each recipient will receive $9,000 toward his or her graduate education. Those honored have performed with distinction in both the classroom and their respective sport while demonstrating exemplary conduct in the community and were chosen by a vote of the league’s FARs at the ACC Winter Meetings.



To be eligible for ACC Postgraduate Scholarships, nominees must have distinguished themselves both academically and athletically with an overall minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or its equivalent. The student-athlete must have completed at least seven semesters and complete their baccalaureate degree, at an ACC institution, prior to receiving the postgraduate scholarship, and performed with distinction as a member of a varsity team specifically represented by local, conference, regional and/or national athletic recognition. The nominees also must have conducted themselves, both on and off the field, in a manner that has brought credit to themselves, their institution, intercollegiate athletics, and the ideals and objectives of higher education.



The ACC has selected postgraduate scholarship recipients annually since 1971. Over that time, the league has provided nearly $5.8 million to over 1,000 ACC student-athletes.



Each member institution may nominate a maximum of two candidates to be eligible for the postgraduate scholarship awards. Institutions are recommended to nominate a student-athlete from one men’s and one women’s sport.



Student-athletes nominated for the ACC Excellence Award are also eligible for the ACC Postgraduate Scholarship.



The following student-athletes will be recognized as 2026 ACC Postgraduate Scholars:



Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Award Recipients

Name, Sport, Institution

Ask Ekeland, Men’s Soccer, Boston College

Eva Kluskens, Field Hockey, Boston College

Matthew Waddell, Men's Rowing, California

Olivia Sharratt, Field Hockey, California

Isabella Rawl, Women’s Golf, Clemson

Paris Masaracchia, Women’s Lacrosse, Clemson

Charles Johnson, Men’s Lacrosse, Duke

Sydney Smith, Women’s Lacrosse, Duke

Audrey Koenig, Women's Beach Volleyball, Florida State

Tommaso Baravelli, Men's Swimming and Diving, Florida State

Alejandra Cruz, Women’s Tennis, Georgia Tech

Joe Fusile, Football, Georgia Tech

Chloe Cuzzupe, Field Hockey, Louisville

Roman Kuleshov, Men's Cross Country/Track & Field, Louisville

Robert Joseph, Men's Cross Country/Track & Field, Miami

Sarah Sensenbrenner, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Miami

Gwendolyn Fink, Women’s Gymnastics, North Carolina

Trevor Paschall, Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field, North Carolina

Aidan Payne, Men’s Soccer, NC State

Grace Hartman, Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field, NC State

Julia Clavi, Women's Rowing, Notre Dame

Thomas Ricciardelli, Men’s Lacrosse, Notre Dame

Claire Jansen, Women's Swimming & Diving, Pitt

Elise Evans, Women’s Soccer, Stanford

Emma Muchnik, Women's Lacrosse, Syracuse

Ruben Rojas Betanzos, Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field, Syracuse

Lauren Kenah, Field Hockey, Virginia

Nick Hamilton, Wrestling, Virginia

Kylie Aldridge , Softball, Virginia Tech

Lauren Hargrove, Women’s Soccer, Virginia Tech

Amelia Eve Frey, Field Hockey, Wake Forest

Paige Elizabeth Crawford, Women’s Volleyball, Wake Forest



Jim & Pat Thacker Scholarship Award Recipients

Name, Sport, Institution

Olivia Sharratt, Field Hockey, California

Roman Kuleshov, Men's Cross Country/Track & Field, Louisville

Thomas Ricciardelli, Men’s Lacrosse, Notre Dame



2026 ACC Excellence Award List

Name, Sport, Institution

Luca Lombardo, Football, Boston College

Shea Baker, Women’s Lacrosse, Boston College

Jasper Smith-Gordon, Women’s Gymnastics, California

Torre Anderson, Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field, California

Aidan Knaak, Baseball, Clemson

Gabrielle Clark, Women’s Gymnastics, Clemson

Aidan Maguire, Men’s Lacrosse, Duke

Andie Smith, Women’s Golf, Duke

Sophia Nguyen, Women's Soccer, Florida State

Anna Hadjiloizou, Women's Swimming & Diving, Georgia Tech

Drew Burress, Baseball, Georgia Tech

Isabella Bianco, Field Hockey, Louisville

Hannah Sherman, Volleyball, Louisville

Chiara Pellacani, Women's Swimming & Diving, Miami

Rueben Bain Jr., Football, Miami

Keaton Vo, Men’s Golf, North Carolina

Reese Brantmeier, Women’s Tennis, North Carolina

Anthony Carter Jr., Football, NC State

Leah Klenke, Women’s Soccer, Notre Dame

William Donovan, Men’s Lacrosse, Notre Dame

Jackson Gilman, Men's Soccer, Pitt

Enzo Panozzo, Men’s Soccer, SMU

Mackenzie Lee, Women's Golf, SMU

Brandy Atuatasi, Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field, Stanford

Zach Buckey, Football, Stanford

Benjamin Campbell Reide, Men's Rowing, Syracuse

Dana Shearer, Women's Rowing, Syracuse

Gary Martin, Men's Cross Country/Track & Field, Virginia

Lia Godfrey, Women's Soccer, Virginia

Kylie Aldridge , Softball, Virginia Tech *

Lauren Hargrove, Women’s Soccer, Virginia Tech *

Cooper Andrew Flax, Men’s Soccer, Wake Forest

Dhakshineswar Suresh Ekambaram, Men’s Tennis, Wake Forest





*also a recipient of the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford-Award



About the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Award

The Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Award is named in honor of former ACC commissioners Jim Weaver, Bob James, Gene Corrigan and John Swofford. The league’s first commissioner, James H. Weaver, served the conference from 1954-70 after a stint as the Director of Athletics at Wake Forest. His early leadership and uncompromising integrity are largely responsible for the excellent reputation enjoyed by the ACC today.



Robert C. James, a former Maryland football player, was named commissioner in 1971 and served in that capacity for 16 years. During his tenure, the league continued to grow in stature and became recognized as a national leader in athletics and academics, winning 23 national championships and maintaining standards of excellence in the classroom.



Eugene F. Corrigan assumed his role as the third full-time commissioner on September 1, 1987, and served until August of 1997. During Corrigan’s tenure, ACC schools captured 30 NCAA championships and two national football titles.



John Swofford was named the fourth commissioner of the ACC on July 1, 1997, and served until June 2021. He was instrumental in starting in the launch of the ACC Network. ACC programs won 92 national titles in 19 sports while he was commissioner.



Before 1994, the Weaver-James postgraduate scholarships were awarded as separate honors, including the Jim Weaver Award, the Marie James Award and the Bob James Award.



About the Thacker Award

The Thacker Award, which originated in 2005, is awarded in honor of the late Jim and Pat Thacker of Charlotte, North Carolina. Jim Thacker was the primary play-by-play announcer for the ACC’s first television network. Recipients of the award must demonstrate outstanding performance both in athletic competition and in the classroom and intend to further their education through postgraduate studies at an ACC institution.



About the ACC Excellence Award

The ACC Excellence Award recognizes outstanding graduates from our ACC member institutions. The goal of the award is to highlight the students embodying the student-athlete ideal. The brand of the ACC is our strong history of providing world-class education and competition. The awardees are exemplary students, athletes, and contributors to the community and society and serve as an example to their fellow students.