CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 21 Virginia softball team (7-1) returns to action with the Mizuno Classic at Palmer Park, hosting Maryland, Ohio State and Delaware in action that begins on Thursday (Feb. 19) with a doubleheader against Maryland.



Admission to all home Virginia softball games is free in the regular season.



First pitch for the doubleheader against the Terrapins is now set for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday due to expected inclement weather in the area later that evening.



TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Thursday, February 19, 2026

1:30 pm: Maryland vs. Virginia

4:00 p.m.: Maryland vs. Virginia



Friday, February 20, 2026

11:00 am: Delaware vs. Maryland

1:30 p.m.: Delaware vs. Ohio State

4:00 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Virginia



Saturday, February 21, 2026

11:00 am: Ohio State vs. Delaware

1:30 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Virginia

4:00 p.m.: Delaware vs. Virginia



Sunday, February 22, 2026

11:00 am: Liberty vs. Ohio State

1:30 p.m.: Delaware vs. Virginia



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

All of Virginia’s games in the tournament will be streamed on ACCNX which is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Live stats are available for all games of the tournament. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).



NOTING THE HOOS

• Virginia enters the week at 7-1 after a successful weekend with a home win over Delaware State, and wins at Longwood and against Toledo in the Longwood Lancer Invitational

The Hoos are ranked in all four polls, coming in at No. 21 in the NFCA/GoRout Coaches Poll and Softball America poll, while coming in at No. 23 in D1Softball and No. 25 in the USA Softball/ESPN.com rankings

The Hoos host the Mizuno Classic this weekend at Palmer Park, kicking things off Thursday with a doubleheader against Maryland before hosting Ohio State and Delaware for games throughout the weekend

Virginia has won seven straight games dating back to the opening weekend when the Hoos dropped the season opener with No. 9 Arkansas before closing that weekend 4-1 and avenging that loss to the Razorbacks

Senior LHP Courtney Layne continues to excel the circle, picking up a win and a save last weekend to improve to 3-0 on the year with a 0.36 ERA through five appearances

continues to excel the circle, picking up a win and a save last weekend to improve to 3-0 on the year with a 0.36 ERA through five appearances Junior 1B Macee Eaton performed well at the plate, hitting .667 with a home run, four runs scored and four RBI - she has a team-leading 11 RBI, three home runs and is tied for the team lead with eight runs scored

performed well at the plate, hitting .667 with a home run, four runs scored and four RBI - she has a team-leading 11 RBI, three home runs and is tied for the team lead with eight runs scored Redshirt freshman Reagan Hickey hit two home runs last week - including her first collegiate home run in the win over Delaware State - and hit at a .571 clip while delivering six RBI on the week

hit two home runs last week - including her first collegiate home run in the win over Delaware State - and hit at a .571 clip while delivering six RBI on the week Sophomore Madison Greene drove in a career-high five RBI for the Hoos in the win over Delaware State

drove in a career-high five RBI for the Hoos in the win over Delaware State The 20 runs scored by the Hoos against Delaware State was the most for Virginia since 27 runs against Coppin State in the 1996 season (3/30/96) and included a 13-run first inning and 17 batters come to the plate

Eden Bigham also continues to deliver for the Hoos with a 3-0 record on the season and 2.21 ERA

also continues to deliver for the Hoos with a 3-0 record on the season and 2.21 ERA Macee Eaton has a hit in all eight games this season, while Jade Hylton has a seven-game hit streak



