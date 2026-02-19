No. 24 Virginia Wins 17-8 at Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The No. 24 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (1-3) picked up a 17-8 victory against Liberty (0-3) on Wednesday (Feb. 18) at Liberty Lacrosse Field in Lynchburg, Va.

Junior attacker Madison Alaimo logged seven points with four goals and three assists. Junior attacker Addi Foster scored three goals. Kate Galica won 13 draw controls.

Virginia jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter and held an 8-2 lead at halftime. A free position goal from Fiona Allen with 5:34 remaining in the game gave UVA a double-digit lead, 16-6.

Freshman Raleigh Foster scored her first career goal to open the second half. Freshman Megan Rocklein had her first career points, assisting on a pair of goals.

FROM HEAD COACH SONIA LAMONICA

"It’s fulfilling to see this team's hard work paying off with a solid win tonight. We can still improve on finishing better in some moments, but this group is continuing to pound the rock and focused on getting better each day."

VIRGINIA SCORING

Goals: Madison Alaimo 4; Addi Foster 3; Jayden Piraino 2; Jenna Dinardo 1; Kate Galica 1; Cady Flaherty 1; Raleigh Foster 1; Katie Campel 1; Fiona Allen 1; Livy Laverghetta 1; Gabby Laverghetta 1.

ASSISTS: Madison Alaimo 3; Kate Galica 2; Megan Rocklein 2; Livy Laverghetta 1.

LIBERTY SCORING

Goals: Olivia Young 2; Nicole Arriola 1; Kendall Coss 1; Katie Colavito 1; Amelia Loughery 1; Ava Rajala 1; Sophia Nesci 1.

ASSISTS: Olivia Young 1; Katie Colavito 1; Ava Rajala 1; Sophia Nesci 1.

NOTES

Virginia held a 37-22 edge in shots

Virginia held an 18-9 edge in draw controls

Kate Galica’s 13 draw controls are tied for 6 th most in a single game by a Cavalier

most in a single game by a Cavalier UVA starting goalkeeper Elyse Finnelle made six saves

Liberty goalkeeper Rachel Hines made 16 saves

Carly Kennedy and Cady Flaherty made their first career starts

Raleigh Foster, Allie Trukenbrod and Delaney Poindexter made their collegiate debuts

