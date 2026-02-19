No. 24 Virginia Wins 17-8 at Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The No. 24 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (1-3) picked up a 17-8 victory against Liberty (0-3) on Wednesday (Feb. 18) at Liberty Lacrosse Field in Lynchburg, Va.
Junior attacker Madison Alaimo logged seven points with four goals and three assists. Junior attacker Addi Foster scored three goals. Kate Galica won 13 draw controls.
Virginia jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter and held an 8-2 lead at halftime. A free position goal from Fiona Allen with 5:34 remaining in the game gave UVA a double-digit lead, 16-6.
Freshman Raleigh Foster scored her first career goal to open the second half. Freshman Megan Rocklein had her first career points, assisting on a pair of goals.
FROM HEAD COACH SONIA LAMONICA
"It’s fulfilling to see this team's hard work paying off with a solid win tonight. We can still improve on finishing better in some moments, but this group is continuing to pound the rock and focused on getting better each day."
VIRGINIA SCORING
Goals: Madison Alaimo 4; Addi Foster 3; Jayden Piraino 2; Jenna Dinardo 1; Kate Galica 1; Cady Flaherty 1; Raleigh Foster 1; Addi Foster 3; Katie Campel 1; Fiona Allen 1; Livy Laverghetta 1; Gabby Laverghetta 1.
ASSISTS: Madison Alaimo 3; Kate Galica 2; Megan Rocklein 2; Livy Laverghetta 1.
LIBERTY SCORING
Goals: Olivia Young 2; Nicole Arriola 1; Kendall Coss 1; Katie Colavito 1; Amelia Loughery 1; Ava Rajala 1; Sophia Nesci 1.
ASSISTS: Olivia Young 1; Katie Colavito 1; Ava Rajala 1; Sophia Nesci 1.
NOTES
- Virginia held a 37-22 edge in shots
- Virginia held an 18-9 edge in draw controls
- Kate Galica’s 13 draw controls are tied for 6th most in a single game by a Cavalier
- UVA starting goalkeeper Elyse Finnelle made six saves
- Liberty goalkeeper Rachel Hines made 16 saves
- Carly Kennedy and Cady Flaherty made their first career starts
- Raleigh Foster, Allie Trukenbrod and Delaney Poindexter made their collegiate debuts
ON THE HORIZON
- The Cavaliers close out their three-game road trip by playing at No. 5 Notre Dame on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m.
- The game will be televised on the ACC Network