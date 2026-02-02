Gabby White Joins Coach Mox Radio Show Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Coach Mox Radio Show featuring live interviews with head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and student athlete returns Monday (Feb. 2). The weekly program hosted by Adam Hawes will air from 6-7 p.m. on 98.9-FM/1070-AM WINA.
Fans are encouraged to attend the show in person at Matchbox and will also have the opportunity to submit questions by tagging the team’s official X account @UVAWomensHoops.
Monday’s show will feature freshman, Gabby White, a 5-10 guard from Chapel Hill, N.C. The Cavaliers are set to host Miami on Thursday (Feb. 5) and Notre Dame on Sunday (Feb. 8).
2026 Coach Mox Radio Show Schedule
|
Date
|
Location
|
Time
|
Featured Player
|
Tuesday, Jan. 6
|
Matchbox Restaurant
|
6 p.m.
|
Monday, Jan. 12
|
Matchbox Restaurant
|
6 p.m.
|
Tuesday, Jan. 20
|
Matchbox Restaurant
|
6 p.m.
|
Monday, Jan. 26
|
Remote (Weather)
|
6 p.m.
|
Monday, Feb. 2
|
Matchbox Restaurant
|
6 p.m.
|
Monday, Feb. 9
|
Matchbox Restaurant
|
6 p.m.
|
TBD
|
Tuesday, Feb. 17
|
Matchbox Restaurant
|
6 p.m.
|
TBD
|
Monday, Feb. 23
|
Matchbox Restaurant
|
6 p.m.
|
TBD