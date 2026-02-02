Gabby White Joins Coach Mox Radio Show Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Coach Mox Radio Show featuring live interviews with head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and student athlete returns Monday (Feb. 2). The weekly program hosted by Adam Hawes will air from 6-7 p.m. on 98.9-FM/1070-AM WINA.

Fans are encouraged to attend the show in person at Matchbox and will also have the opportunity to submit questions by tagging the team’s official X account @UVAWomensHoops.

Monday’s show will feature freshman, Gabby White, a 5-10 guard from Chapel Hill, N.C. The Cavaliers are set to host Miami on Thursday (Feb. 5) and Notre Dame on Sunday (Feb. 8).

2026 Coach Mox Radio Show Schedule