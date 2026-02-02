Gabby White Joins Coach Mox Radio Show Monday

Gabby White Joins Coach Mox Radio Show MondayGabby White Joins Coach Mox Radio Show Monday
Olivia McLucas/Virginia Sports

The Coach Mox Radio Show featuring live interviews with head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and student athlete returns Monday (Feb. 2). The weekly program hosted by Adam Hawes will air from 6-7 p.m. on 98.9-FM/1070-AM WINA.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Coach Mox Radio Show featuring live interviews with head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and student athlete returns Monday (Feb. 2). The weekly program hosted by Adam Hawes will air from 6-7 p.m. on 98.9-FM/1070-AM WINA.  

Fans are encouraged to attend the show in person at Matchbox and will also have the opportunity to submit questions by tagging the team’s official X account @UVAWomensHoops.

Monday’s show will feature freshman, Gabby White, a 5-10 guard from Chapel Hill, N.C. The Cavaliers are set to host Miami on Thursday (Feb. 5) and Notre Dame on Sunday (Feb. 8).

2026 Coach Mox Radio Show Schedule

Date

Location

Time

Featured Player

Tuesday, Jan. 6

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

Tabitha Amanze

Monday, Jan. 12

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

Romi Levy

Tuesday, Jan. 20

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

Caitlin Weimar

Monday, Jan. 26

Remote (Weather)

6 p.m.

Danelle Arigbabu

Monday, Feb. 2

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

Gabby White

Monday, Feb. 9

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

TBD

Tuesday, Feb. 17

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

TBD

Monday, Feb. 23

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

TBD