Virginia Heads South for Weekend at Stetson

For the first road trip of the 2026 season, Virginia heads south for a weekend tournament hosted by the Stetson Hatters. The Cavaliers will open the weekend with a game against Monmouth on Friday, before hosting Stetson on Saturday, and will close the trip with a contest against North Dakota State. UVA is 9-1 all-time against the Hawks of Monmouth and 1-1 against Stetson. North Dakota State and Virginia have never met on the baseball diamond.