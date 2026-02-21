No. 6 Virginia Comes Up Short Against No. 5 Trinity

PHILADELPHIA – In its regular-season finale, the No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team fell 5-4 to No. 5 Trinity on Saturday (Feb. 21) at SquashSmarts.



Trinity won the first three matches of the afternoon, putting the Cavaliers (11-5) in a 3-0 deficit. Virginia fought back, using a pair of 3-2 victories by sophomore Maria Min at three and junior Clare Minnis at four as well as a 3-1 win by freshman Grace Fazzinga at eight to tie the match at three points apiece.

Trinity picked up another win at nine, but a 3-0 win by freshman Charlotte Pastel at the top of the ladder brought the score to 4-4. With the match down to position five, Trinity edged out a 3-1 victory.