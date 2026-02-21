No. 6 Virginia Comes Up Short Against No. 5 Trinity

No. 6 Virginia Comes Up Short Against No. 5 TrinityNo. 6 Virginia Comes Up Short Against No. 5 Trinity
Grace Landini/Virginia Athletics

The Cavaliers fell 5-4 to Trinity in their regular-season finale.

PHILADELPHIA – In its regular-season finale, the No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team fell 5-4 to No. 5 Trinity on Saturday (Feb. 21) at SquashSmarts.

Trinity won the first three matches of the afternoon, putting the Cavaliers (11-5) in a 3-0 deficit. Virginia fought back, using a pair of 3-2 victories by sophomore Maria Min at three and junior Clare Minnis at four as well as a 3-1 win by freshman Grace Fazzinga at eight to tie the match at three points apiece.

Trinity picked up another win at nine, but a 3-0 win by freshman Charlotte Pastel at the top of the ladder brought the score to 4-4. With the match down to position five, Trinity edged out a 3-1 victory.

CAVALIER NOTES

  • Freshman Charlotte Pastel improves to 11-3 on the season at position one.
  • Junior Clare Minnis improves to 11-4 on the season at positions three and four.
  • Virginia put up four points against Trinity, its most in the four games in series history.

UP NEXT

  • The Cavaliers close their season at the CSA Team Championships in Philadelphia. The competition begins Thursday, March 5, and runs through Sunday, March 8.

#5 Trinity 5, #6 Virginia 4

1 | Charlotte Pastel (VA) def. Thanusaa Uthrian (TC) 11-5, 11-7, 11-6
2 | Kara Lincou (TC) def. Lina Tammam (VA) 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-7
3 | Maria Min (VA) def. Doyce Ye San Lee (TC) 11-9, 3-11, 4-11, 11-4, 11-7
4 | Clare Minnis (VA) def. Varvara Esina (TC) 11-8, 8-11, 11-1, 8-11, 15-13
5 | Malak Aly (TC) def. Maryam Mian (VA) 12-10, 6-11, 11-4, 11-6
6 | Fabiola Cabello (TC) def. Nina Hashmi (VA) 11-5, 11-7, 11-5
7 | Varvara Kliueva (TC) def. Ana Quijano (VA) 8-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-6
8 | Grace Fazzinga (VA) def. Elisenda Ruiz-Kaiser (TC) 11-4, 9-11, 11-6, 11-3
9 | Kitsy Fox (TC) def. Anna Shumway (VA) 11-7, 11-9, 11-5