No. 11 Virginia Battles NC State Tuesday Night

No. 11 Virginia (24-3, 12-2 ACC) hosts NC State (19-8, 10-4 ACC) on Tuesday, Feb. 24. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on the ACC Network and Virginia Sports Radio Network.

For Openers

  • No. 11 Virginia (24-3) is second in the ACC at 12-2, while NC State (19-8) is tied for third at 10-4.
  • Virginia defeated NC State 76-61 on Jan. 3 in Raleigh.
  • The Cavaliers have won eight consecutive games and are 13-1 at JPJ this season.
  • UVA has scored 80 or more points in 17 games (most since 21 in 2000-01).
  • The Cavaliers are averaging 82 points, most since 85 ppg in 2000-01.
  • UVA ranks 15th in the NET rankings and 18th in the kenpom.com rankings.

Tickets

Broadcast Information

  • The Virginia-NC State game will be televised on the ACC Network, streamed online at ESPN.com/watch and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
  • Live statistics are available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

The New Head Coach

  • Ryan Odom was named the University of Virginia’s Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach on March 22.
  • He spent the last two seasons at VCU, leading the Rams to a 52-21 record and 2025 NCAA Tournament berth.
  • VCU won the 2025 Atlantic-10 Tournament and shared the A-10 regular-season championship.
  • UVA is Odom’s fifth stint as a collegiate head coach. In 12 seasons, he has compiled a record of 224-127, including stops at Utah State (2021-23), UMBC (2017-2021), Lenoir-Rhyne (2016), Charlotte (2015, interim).
  • Odom led UMBC, Utah State and VCU to the NCAA Tournament during his second season at those schools.
  • Odom coached UMBC to an upset against Virginia in 2018 NCAA Tournament, marking the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the event’s history.
  • Odom is the first UVA coach to start his tenure 5-0, surpassing the Cavaliers’ first coach Henry Lannigan who started 4-0 in 1905-06.
  • Odom’s 24 wins are the most wins for a UVA first-year head coach, surpassing Jeff Jones’ 21 wins in 1990-91.

All-Time vs. NC State

  • Virginia is 72-87 all-time vs. NC State in the series that dates to 1912-13.
  • UVA has a two-game win streak in the series, including this season’s 76-61 road win and a 70-67 win in the lone meeting between the teams in 2024-25.
  • UVA is 44-25 against the Wolfpack in Charlottesville, including an 11-2 mark at John Paul Jones Arena.
  • UVA is 3-2 vs. NC State in the last five meetings and 5-5 in the last 10.
  • UVA has a three-game win streak vs. the Wolfpack at JPJ.

Last Time vs. The Wolfpack

  • Sam Lewis matched a career high with 23 points to lead then-No. 21 Virginia to a 76-61 win at NC State on Jan. 3, 2026.
  • Lewis drilled a career-best five 3-pointers in his first 20-point game as a Cavalier.
  • Thijs De Ridder added 14 points and six rebounds, while Malik Thomas scored 13 points along with seven boards.
  • UVA shot 50% from the field and drilled 13 3-pointers.
  • Devin Tillis added 10 points on 4 of 4 shooting off the bench.
  • Quadir Copeland led NC State with 15 points.

Last Time Out

  • Jacari White scored 17 points to lead then-No. 14 Virginia to an 86-83 win over Miami in ACC action at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 21.
  • Sam Lewis (15), Thijs De Ridder (14), Chance Mallory (12), Johann Grünloh (12) and Malik Thomas (10) also reached double figures as the Cavaliers shot 58% in their eighth-straight win.
  • Mallory’s three free throws with 3.6 seconds remaining in the game gave UVA the 86-83 victory.
  • Tre Donaldson and Shelton Henderson each scored 18 points for the Hurricanes (21-6, 10-4 ACC).
  • The JPJ court was dedicated to Tony Bennett before the game.

Virginia Standard

  • The Virginia Standard is to pursue excellence and is built on the six pillars of humility, passion, unity, servanthood, thankfulness and accountability,
    • We play with pace, share the basketball and our defensive style is to dictate and disrupt.

Hoo Are These Cavaliers?

Hoos Among ACC Leaders

  • Virginia ranks first in the ACC in rebounding (41.3), offensive rebounding (14.0) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.301), second in field goal percentage defense (.398), rebounding margin (+8.9) and blocks (6.0 bpg), third in scoring defense (68.0 ppg), and scoring margin (+14), fourth in 3-pointers (10.2), defensive rebounds (27.3 rpg) and assists (17.0 apg) and fifth in 3-point field goal percentage (.360) and assist/turnover ratio (1.56).
  • Thijs De Ridder ranks 14th in scoring (15.9 ppg), eighth in field goal percentage (51.8%) and 18th in rebounds (6.4 rpg).
  • Dallin Hall ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (3.1) and 12th in assists (4.2 apg).
  • Ugonna Onyenso ranks second in blocks at 2.6 bpg, while Johann Grünloh ranks third in blocks at 2.2 bpg.
  • Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (3.0), fifth in steals (1.7 spg), 14th in assists (3.7 apg) and 17th in free throw percentage (77.4%).
  • Mallory is currently the only freshman in NCAA Division I with 250 points 100 rebounds, 90 assists 45 steals and 30 three-pointers.
  • Jacari White ranks 13th in 3-pointers made per game (2.2).

On The Horizon

  • No. 11 Virginia plays at No. 1 Duke on Saturday, Feb. 28. Tipoff at Cameron Indoor Stadium is set for Noon on ESPN and Virginia Sports Radio Network.