No. 11 Virginia Battles NC State Tuesday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 11 Virginia (24-3, 12-2 ACC) hosts NC State (19-8, 10-4 ACC) on Tuesday, Feb. 24. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on the ACC Network and Virginia Sports Radio Network.

For Openers

No. 11 Virginia (24-3) is second in the ACC at 12-2, while NC State (19-8) is tied for third at 10-4.

Virginia defeated NC State 76-61 on Jan. 3 in Raleigh.

The Cavaliers have won eight consecutive games and are 13-1 at JPJ this season.

UVA has scored 80 or more points in 17 games (most since 21 in 2000-01).

The Cavaliers are averaging 82 points, most since 85 ppg in 2000-01.

UVA ranks 15th in the NET rankings and 18th in the kenpom.com rankings.

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-NC State game will be televised on the ACC Network, streamed online at ESPN.com/watch and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

Live statistics are available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

The New Head Coach

Ryan Odom was named the University of Virginia’s Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach on March 22.

He spent the last two seasons at VCU, leading the Rams to a 52-21 record and 2025 NCAA Tournament berth.

VCU won the 2025 Atlantic-10 Tournament and shared the A-10 regular-season championship.

UVA is Odom’s fifth stint as a collegiate head coach. In 12 seasons, he has compiled a record of 224-127, including stops at Utah State (2021-23), UMBC (2017-2021), Lenoir-Rhyne (2016), Charlotte (2015, interim).

Odom led UMBC, Utah State and VCU to the NCAA Tournament during his second season at those schools.

Odom coached UMBC to an upset against Virginia in 2018 NCAA Tournament, marking the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the event’s history.

Odom is the first UVA coach to start his tenure 5-0, surpassing the Cavaliers’ first coach Henry Lannigan who started 4-0 in 1905-06.

Odom’s 24 wins are the most wins for a UVA first-year head coach, surpassing Jeff Jones’ 21 wins in 1990-91.

All-Time vs. NC State

Virginia is 72-87 all-time vs. NC State in the series that dates to 1912-13.

UVA has a two-game win streak in the series, including this season’s 76-61 road win and a 70-67 win in the lone meeting between the teams in 2024-25.

UVA is 44-25 against the Wolfpack in Charlottesville, including an 11-2 mark at John Paul Jones Arena.

UVA is 3-2 vs. NC State in the last five meetings and 5-5 in the last 10.

UVA has a three-game win streak vs. the Wolfpack at JPJ.

Last Time vs. The Wolfpack

Sam Lewis matched a career high with 23 points to lead then-No. 21 Virginia to a 76-61 win at NC State on Jan. 3, 2026.

Lewis drilled a career-best five 3-pointers in his first 20-point game as a Cavalier.

Thijs De Ridder added 14 points and six rebounds, while Malik Thomas scored 13 points along with seven boards.

UVA shot 50% from the field and drilled 13 3-pointers.

Devin Tillis added 10 points on 4 of 4 shooting off the bench.

Quadir Copeland led NC State with 15 points.

Last Time Out

Jacari White scored 17 points to lead then-No. 14 Virginia to an 86-83 win over Miami in ACC action at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 21.

Sam Lewis (15), Thijs De Ridder (14), Chance Mallory (12), Johann Grünloh (12) and Malik Thomas (10) also reached double figures as the Cavaliers shot 58% in their eighth-straight win.

Mallory’s three free throws with 3.6 seconds remaining in the game gave UVA the 86-83 victory.

Tre Donaldson and Shelton Henderson each scored 18 points for the Hurricanes (21-6, 10-4 ACC).

The JPJ court was dedicated to Tony Bennett before the game.

Virginia Standard

The Virginia Standard is to pursue excellence and is built on the six pillars of humility, passion, unity, servanthood, thankfulness and accountability,

• We play with pace, share the basketball and our defensive style is to dictate and disrupt.

Hoo Are These Cavaliers?

Hoos Among ACC Leaders

Virginia ranks first in the ACC in rebounding (41.3), offensive rebounding (14.0) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.301), second in field goal percentage defense (.398), rebounding margin (+8.9) and blocks (6.0 bpg), third in scoring defense (68.0 ppg), and scoring margin (+14), fourth in 3-pointers (10.2), defensive rebounds (27.3 rpg) and assists (17.0 apg) and fifth in 3-point field goal percentage (.360) and assist/turnover ratio (1.56).

Thijs De Ridder ranks 14th in scoring (15.9 ppg), eighth in field goal percentage (51.8%) and 18th in rebounds (6.4 rpg).

Dallin Hall ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (3.1) and 12th in assists (4.2 apg).

Ugonna Onyenso ranks second in blocks at 2.6 bpg, while Johann Grünloh ranks third in blocks at 2.2 bpg.

Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (3.0), fifth in steals (1.7 spg), 14th in assists (3.7 apg) and 17th in free throw percentage (77.4%).

Mallory is currently the only freshman in NCAA Division I with 250 points 100 rebounds, 90 assists 45 steals and 30 three-pointers.

Jacari White ranks 13th in 3-pointers made per game (2.2).

