No. 18 Virginia Hits Five Home Runs In 7-1 Win At Longwood

FARMVILLE, Va. – The No. 18 Virginia softball team (13-1) hit five home runs on Tuesday (Feb. 24) as the Cavaliers powered to a 7-1 win over Longwood (2-12) at Bank of the James Stadium.



With the win, the Hoos have now won 13 straight games.



HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia got off to the quick start with a two-run home run in the first from Bella Cabral. After a walk of Kassidy Hudson in the second at bat, Cabral came to the plate with two outs and sent the pitch deep over the left field fence for the 2-0 lead.



The Cavaliers followed it up with two more home runs in the third, another two-run shot from Cabral that was immediately followed by a solo shot from Kelsey Hackett. Both went to left field.



Virginia added runs in the fifth and the seventh with a solo home runs from Macee Eaton and Hannah Weismer. Eaton’s shot went to center field in the fifth, while Weismer’s went to left in the seventh.



Longwood got on the board in the home half of the seventh with a solo shot down the left field line from Brooke Masingale.



Julia Cuozzo (2-1) picked up the win, working 5.0 innings with seven strikeouts and one walk while allowing one hit. Taylor Smith closed out the final 2.0 innings, allowing the one run on two hits with three strikeouts.



Cierra Gawryluk (1-3) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits with a walk and a strikeout in 2.0 innings of work.



NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia got all seven runs on five home runs. It was the first game with five home runs for the Hoos since doing it at Pitt (3/26/23).

The back-to-back home runs in the third were the first for UVA since Macee Eaton and Sarah Coon did it at No. 8 Florida State last season (4/6/25).

Bella Cabral turned in her third multiple-home run game of her career and the first since hitting two against Delaware last season (2/23/25). She also hit two at Longwood as a freshman (3/5/24).

Julia Cuozzo’s career-high seven strikeouts passes her previous career high of six set last weekend against Delaware (2/21/26).

Hannah Weismer hit her first career home run with a solo shot to left in the seventh inning.



FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“I liked the intent we came out with today. We changed up our system a bit to maximize the time in our cages today, so that can be a challenge. We came out intentional about our zone and attacking pitches, and Julia was phenomenal. Her outings keep getting cleaner and tighter. It was exciting to see Taylor Smith close things down after she’s been opening for us. Overall it was a great way to start a busy and full week. We’re just trying to take it a day at a time, keep the noise at a minimum and play our game.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns to action at home on Thursday (Feb. 26), hosting George Mason in a single game at Palmer Park. First pitch is set for noon.



The Cavaliers then host the Party At Palmer Invitational this weekend with Michigan, Bucknell and Villanova all participating in the tournament. Virginia will face Michigan at 12:30 p.m. on Friday (Feb. 27) before facing Bucknell at 3 p.m.