Cavaliers Ready for ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships

The ACC Indoor Championships will be live streamed on ACC Network Extra on all three days of competition with Dave Leno, Norm Ogilvie and Matt James. Links to the ACCNX live stream, live stats and the overall meet schedule are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

The multi events will kick start the competition on Thursday at 11 a.m. with the men's heptathlon.

Last season, the Virginia men finished second in the team standings while the women finished fourth

The last ACC Indoor Title for the Cavaliers came in 1987 when the Virginia women lifted the trophy in their Inaugural season

The Virginia men have never won an ACC Indoor Championship

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions.

In men’s and women’s track and field, the Commonwealth Clash point is awarded to the team that finishes higher at the ACC Championships. The Cavaliers currently lead the Hokies 6.5-2.5.