Cavaliers Set to Host No. 21 UNC Thursday in Play4Kay Game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (19-8, 11-5 ACC) is set to host No. 21 North Carolina (23-6, 12-4 ACC) on Thursday (Feb. 26). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Play4Kay Game

Fans are encouraged to wear pink as Virginia hosts its annual Play4Kay game to honor the memory of former NC State head coach Kay Yow while raising awareness for the fight against women’s cancers.

The first 1,000 fans at JPJ will receive a free pink t-shirt

Free Raising Cane’s for Students

The first 500 students to arrive at JPJ will receive a free Raising Cane’s Box Combo

Broadcast Information

Thursday’s game will air on the CW

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app

Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.

For Openers

Virginia looks to record 20 wins in a season for the first time since the 2016-17 season

UVA has recorded 11 ACC wins in a season for the first time since 1999-00

Virginia is averaging 76.1 points per game and limiting opposition to 63.0 ppg.

The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 7.0 blocks per game.

UVA ranks No. 18 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 17.7 assists per game.

Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,012-572 (.638) record.

Series History

The Cavaliers trail the all-time series with North Carolina 36-59

UVA is 21-18 when playing the Tar Heels on its home court

The Cavaliers have won back-to-back meetings with North Carolina

UVA is 2-3 against North Carolina under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton

Last Time Against the Tar Heels

In last season’s meeting, the Cavaliers defeated No. 8 North Carolina 78-75 to mark UVA’s first win in Chapel Hill since 2001

The Cavaliers erased an 18-point first-half deficit to record its largest comeback win of the season

Kymora Johnson (15 pts, 9 reb, 11 ast) was just one rebound shy of a triple double

Latasha Lattimore led the team with 23 points while pulling down six rebounds

Paris Clark (17 pts) and Edessa Noyan (16 pts) rounded out a total of four Cavaliers in double figures

Against Ranked Opponents

The Cavaliers have won seven games against higher-ranked opposition under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton

The Cavaliers are 1-1 against ranked opposition in 2025-26 coming off a road win over No. 8 Louisville

Prior to naming Agugua-Hamilton head coach ahead of the 2022-23 season, Virginia had lost 27 consecutive matchups with ranked opponents

Johnson’s Statistical Milestones

Kymora Johnson has connected on 78 three-pointers to set a single-season program record.

Johnson has made 206 career three-pointers chasing Tora Suber’s program record of 220.

She set a UVA single-game record with 10 three pointers in a win over Winthrop (Dec. 20)

Johnson ranks No. 16 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 76 three-pointers this season

Johnson surpassed 1,500 career points in an 81-70 win over Notre Dame (Feb. 8)

She is one of three players in NCAA DI averaging at least 18 points per game and 6 assists per game

Last Time Out

The Cavaliers earned a 74-72 win at No. 8 Louisville on Sunday (Feb. 22)

Romi Levy drilled a clutch 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining to secure the victory

Paris Clark led the way with 14 pts, eight assists and six rebounds

Kymora Johnson led the team with 16 points while recording three assists and a pair of rebounds

Sa’Myah Smith and Tabitha Amanze scored nine points apiece and combined for four blocked shots as Amanze led the team with three of her own

The win marked the 11 th ACC victory for UVA, a first since the 1999-00 season

ACC victory for UVA, a first since the 1999-00 season The Cavaliers recorded their third win over a team ranked in the top-10 under Agugua-Hamilton

Block Party

Virginia leads NCAA Division I with 7.0 blocks per game.

The Cavaliers have blocked at least 10 shots in four different games this season (Georgia Tech, FSU, Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)

Nine different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season, the most of any team in NCAA Division I

Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 41 blocks on the season.

Caitlin Weimar blocked six shots in the first half at Georgia Tech, one shy of her career-high.

Crash the Glass

The Cavaliers are eighth in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 10.4

Virginia ranks 26th in Division I and second in the ACC with 15.0 offensive rebounds per game

Weimar leads the team with 72 offensive boards on the season while Amanze has pulled down 71.

Dropping Dimes

Virginia ranks No. 18 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 17.7 assists per game as a team.

The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on eight occasions this season and posted 18+ assists 14 times as a team.

Kymora Johnson ranks No. 13 in Division I and leads the ACC averaging 6.1 assists per game.

With 522 career assists, Johnson ranks fifth in program history. She trails Dena Evans (528) for fourth on the list

She has registered at least five assists in 21 of UVA’s 27 games this season

She recorded a season-high 11 assists against FSU.

Elite off the Bench

Caitlin Weimar has provided crucial production off the bench this season for UVA

Weimar ranks second among six total ACC players to record multiple 20-point games off the bench this season

Among ACC players with nine or less starts this season, Weimar ranks first with 1.3 blocks per game, second, with 2.7 offensive rebounds per game, and third with 5.9 total rebounds per game.

On the Horizon