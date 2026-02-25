Hartman Named to ACC Rowing Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia senior Elsa Hartman was named to the 2026 ACC Rowing Watch List, announced Wednesday (Feb. 25).
The watch list consists of one student-athlete from each program, nominated by their respective schools. The ACC is the only conference with a preseason rowing watch list.
Goldsmith was a member of the UVA Varsity Eight that placed 11th at the 2025 NCAA Championship and second at the ACC Championships. She was named to the All-ACC Academic Team and ACC Honor Roll and was a CRCA National Scholar-Athlete.
Virginia opens its 2026 season on March 29 at the Doc Hosea Invitational in Cherry Hill, N.J.
2026 Preseason ACC Rowing Watch List
Molly Devine, Jr., Boston College
Minou Bouman, Sr., California
Rose Imbesi, Sr., Clemson
Lena Mills, Sr., Duke
Macy Whisenand, Sr., Louisville
Naroa Zubimendi Varela, Sr., Miami
Ella Gusick, So., North Carolina
Emma Hospsicker, Jr., Notre Dame
Sophia Dooley, Sr., SMU
Emma Bagrie, Fr., Stanford
Kateryna Ustiuzhanina, Gr., Syracuse
Elsa Hartman, Sr., Virginia