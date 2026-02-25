Hartman Named to ACC Rowing Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia senior Elsa Hartman was named to the 2026 ACC Rowing Watch List, announced Wednesday (Feb. 25).

The watch list consists of one student-athlete from each program, nominated by their respective schools. The ACC is the only conference with a preseason rowing watch list.

Goldsmith was a member of the UVA Varsity Eight that placed 11th at the 2025 NCAA Championship and second at the ACC Championships. She was named to the All-ACC Academic Team and ACC Honor Roll and was a CRCA National Scholar-Athlete.

Virginia opens its 2026 season on March 29 at the Doc Hosea Invitational in Cherry Hill, N.J.