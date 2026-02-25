No. 14 Cavaliers Throw Block Party at JPJ

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Against an opponent that came to John Paul Jones Arena tied for third place in the ACC, the Virginia Cavaliers turned in a ruthlessly efficient performance Tuesday night (Feb. 24).

A defense led by 7-footers Johann Grünloh and Ugonna Onyenso fueled an offense that grew more potent as the game went on. No. 14 UVA never trailed in a 90-61 rout of NC State before an amped-up crowd of 13,526 at JPJ.

In the second half, Virginia (25-3 overall, 13-2 ACC) shot 70 percent from the floor and scored 58 points. NC State (19-9, 10-5), which came in averaging 84.9 points per game, shot only 29.4 percent from the floor overall.

“Our guys were ready to play,” UVA head coach Ryan Odom said.

For the Wahoos, their margin of victory was their largest against the Wolfpack since January 1991. Five players scored in double figures for Virginia, led by 6-foot-9 forward Thijs De Ridder (19 points), and Grünloh and Onyenso combined to block 12 shots.

Grünloh finished with a season-high eight rejections, and Onyenso had four.

“They were playing volleyball at the basket,” said Will Wade, NC State’s first-year coach.

For Virginia’s perimeter players, having a 7-footer at the back of the defense “gives us a lot of freedom to really execute the scout, be aggressive, take certain things away,” point guard Dallin Hall said, “because we know we have those two elite rim protectors behind us.”

The win was the Hoos’ second over the Wolfpack this season. They also met Jan. 3 in Raleigh, N.C., where UVA prevailed 76-61 in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score might suggest.

“Look, Virginia’s a great team,” Wade said Tuesday. “Virginia could go to the Final Four ... The crowd was in here great tonight. They're one of the best defensive teams in the country. They're the third best offensive-rebounding team in the country. This is a really, really good team, and they steamrolled us. They're better than we are. If we played them 10 times, I'm not sure we could beat them. Maybe once, get lucky on a neutral court, maybe once. But they're just flat better than us.”

The Cavaliers were coming off a close win over Miami at JPJ, a game preceded by an emotional ceremony in which former head coach Tony Bennett was honored.

If UVA’s date with NC State lacked the hoopla that made Saturday such a special occasion, it was just as important from a basketball standpoint. And the victory kept the Cavaliers in contention for the ACC regular-season title.

Virginia, which has won nine straight games, remains in second place in the ACC, behind only top-ranked Duke (26-2, 14-1). The Blue Devils also won big Tuesday night, romping at 100-56 at Notre Dame, adding to the anticipation for what’s to come Saturday in Durham, N.C.

At noon, in a game to air on ESPN, Virginia will take on Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“I think every time you lace it up, you have to be ready to play in this conference,” Odom said, “and we were able to hold serve at home, which certainly was our goal ,to win these two games one at a time. And we're just going to do what we always do, and that's get ready for the next one. We know the challenge that lies ahead there. The No. 1 team in the country, extremely well coached, extremely talented and together and tough. And so we're going to have to play our best to have a chance to win.”

Virginia will be seeking its first win at Cameron since Feb. 7, 2022. In that game, Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left to lift the Cavaliers to a 69-68 victory over the No. 7 Blue Devils.

UVA’s most recent win over Duke came on Feb. 11, 2023. That was an overtime victory at JPJ.