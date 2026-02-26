Virginia Opens Split Weekend with VCU On Friday Afternoon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To close out the opening month of the season, the Virginia baseball team (7-1) will host the VCU Rams (4-4) for a pair of games at Disharoon Park before heading to The Diamond on Sunday to conclude the weekend.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: ACCNX (Friday & Saturday) | ESPN+ (Sunday)

Listen: WINA (98.9 FM/1090 AM) (Friday Only)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probable Starting Pitchers:

Friday – 3 PM – Disharoon Park

VCU: RHP Hunter Gotschall (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 6.0 IP, 2 BB, 6 SO)

Virginia: LHP Henry Zatkowski (0-0, 10.29 ERA, 7.0 IP, 7 BB, 9 SO)

Saturday – 1 PM – Disharoon Park

VCU: RHP Patrick Steitz (2-0, 0.90 ERA, 10.0 IP, 3 BB, 10 SO)

Virginia: LHP Max Stammel (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 6.0 IP, 5 BB, 7 SO)

Sunday – 1 PM – The Diamond

Virginia: RHP John Paone (0-0, 4.72 ERA, 5.2 IP, 2 BB, 11 SO)

VCU: RHP Fenix DiGiacomo (0-0, 0-1, 2.70 ERA, 10.0 IP, 2 BB, 8 SO)

LEADING OFF

UVA enters the weekend on a 13-game home win streak at Disharoon Park that dates back to the end of the 2025 season. The streak is the longest in the country by a Power Four school.

In the opening eight games of the season, UVA has plated 116 runs, which ranks third nationally. Entering the weekend against VCU, the Cavaliers are averaging 14.5 runs per game, which is the second most in the country and only ranks behind ACC foe Miami.

Dating back to the start of the 2021 season, the Cavaliers are 39-7 in February.

ON THE MOUND

To close out the weekend, freshman John Paone will be handed the rock. The right-hander from Massachusetts is 0-0 with a 4.76 ERA and a team-high 11 strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work.

On Saturday, Max Stammel will take the mound in the home stand finale. Over the first two starts of the season, Stammel is 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA in six innings with strikeouts.

Henry Zatkowski will get the ball to start the weekend. The lefty is 0-0 with a 10.29 ERA in seven innings with nine strikeouts for the 2026 season.

RANKING THE HOOS

UVA is one of six teams in the country to be ranked top 10 in scoring and Ks per nine, with UNLV, LSU, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech and Miami.

After a historic start to the 2026 campaign, Virginia ranks top 25 nationally in multiple categories including walks (67/8th) batting average (.346/16th), doubles (21/23rd), hits (99/17th), home runs (18/5th), home runs per game (2.25/5th), on-base percentage (.492/5th), runs (116/3rd) and scoring (14.5/2nd), slugging percentage (.608/11th) and strikeouts per nine (12.3/13th).

FUN IN THE SUN

In the weekend opener against Monmouth, the UVA trio of Noah Murray, Sam Harris and AJ Gracia each hit multiple home runs, becoming the first trio of Cavaliers to hit multiple home runs in the same game this century.

On Friday, the Hoos smashed seven home runs en route to a 21-8 win over Monmouth. The seven dingers were the most by UVA in a game since hitting eight against George Washington in 2024.

For the first road trip of the 2026 season, Virginia headed south for a round robin tournament hosted by Stetson. The Hoos dismantled the Monmouth Hawks on Friday before falling in walk-off fashion to Stetson on Saturday. UVA rode late-inning heroics to a victory over North Dakota State in the weekend finale on Sunday.

BREAKING IN THE NEW VIDEO BOARD

To accompany the debuts on Davenport Field, a new state-of-the-art video board also made its debut on opening weekend, displaying plenty of content.

Over the course of the opening weekend, UVA plated 69 runners in three games—the most ever in a three-game stretch to start a season. The previous high was set in 1889, when the baseball team representing the University of Virginia scored 59 runs in the first three games ever played.

The weekend was capped off by a 31-8 victory in the Saturday nightcap. The 31 runs broke the previous program for most runs in a game, which was when the Hoos dropped 29 runs on Niagara in 2007.

Crozet native Noah Murray broke the run record with a three-run blast in the eighth inning. With the home run, Murray became the 15th Cavalier to score five times in the same time.