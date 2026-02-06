Cavalier Invite Day 1 Recap

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming teams host the sixth annual Cavalier Invite Thursday (Feb. 5) through Saturday (Feb. 7) at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.
The 2026 Cavalier Invitational will be a three-day competition following the old NCAA Championship, prelim/final format. This includes all NCAA events. There will be no diving events offered. Finals will consist of two finals heats, a Consolation Final (places 9-16) and a Championship Final (places 1-8).
Prelims begin at 11 a.m. with finals at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, prelims will be at 10 a.m. with finals at 5 p.m.
Admission is free.
THURSDAY RECAP
- 200 Free Relay - The UVA men's A Relay of Maximus Williamson, Thomas Heilman, Jack Aikins and Noah Powers set an AFC pool record of 1:16.16, breaking the previous mark set by a UVA squad in 2024
- 500 Free - The Cavalier women went 1-2 in the race with Lily Gormsen taking the win (4:57.21) and Allison Bischoff in second (4:48.56)
- 200 IM - Emma Redman won with a time of 1:58.56
- 50 Free - Bryn Greenwaldt finished ahead of four other Cavaliers in the A-Final, posting a time of 21.58. Nina Jazy was second with a season-best mark of 21.74, a time that currently ranks 18th in the NCAA this season
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here).
- Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on Twitter and Instagram for updates
FAN INFO
- Free parking will be available in the East Lot of Scott Stadium
COMPETING TEAMS
- Campbell, James Madison, Princeton, St. Bonaventure, South Carolina, Towson, Virginia, William & Mary
VIRGINIA NOTES
- The Virginia women are ranked No. 1 in the current CSCAA poll, while the UVA men are 25th
- The Cavaliers will have the chance to swim season-best times this weekend before heading to Atlanta for the 2026 ACC Championships, being held Feb. 17-21 at the McAuley Aquatic Center.
RACE SCHEDULE
Friday, Feb. 6 (11 a.m.)
Prelims
100 Fly
400 IM
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
Finals (6 p.m.)
Prelims
200 Medley Relay
100 Fly
400 IM
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
800 Free
Saturday, Feb. 7
Prelims (11 a.m.)
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Fly
Finals (6 p.m.)
1650 Freestyle
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Fly
400 Free Relay