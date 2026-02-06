Johnson’s Record-Setting Performance Powers 67-56 Win Over Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kymora Johnson set a Virginia single-season record with her 71st three-pointer while scoring 18 points to lead her team to a victory on Thursday night (Feb. 5). The Cavaliers (16-7, 8-4 ACC) defeated Miami (12-11, 4-8 ACC) by a score of 67-56 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Johnson (18 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast) led the Cavaliers while crossing multiple milestones along the way. Her 71 three pointers this season set a program record while her 199 career threes lift her into second in program history. With five assists on the night, she increased her career total to 502 and becomes one of just six Cavaliers to record at 500 career assists.

In her first career start, Gabby White (10 pts, 5 reb) scored in double figures for the third consecutive game while Caitlin Weimar (10 pts, 7 reb) rounded out a trio of Cavaliers in double figures. Paris Clark pitched in nine points and seven rebounds as well.

Virginia outrebounded the Hurricanes 42-30 and outscored Miami 28-16 in the paint to capture its eighth conference win of the season matching the team’s total from 2024-25.

How It Happened

The Cavaliers used an 8-0 scoring run in the first quarter to go ahead by as many as seven points [14-7]. The Cavaliers took a 14-10 lead into the second quarter after scoring eight points off seven Hurricane turnovers in the opening period.

The Hurricanes opened the second on a 10-3 run to take a 20-17 advantage. Miami outscored the Cavaliers 16-11 in the frame as Virginia trailed by a score of 26-25 at the break. Johnson led the team with six points connecting twice from beyond the arc moving her into second all-time in career assists at UVA.

Virginia outscored Miami 22-12 in the third quarter and used their best scoring run of the game (9 pts, 3rd 5:42) to seize control of the game and take a 47-38 lead into the fourth. The Cavaliers would stretch their lead to as many as 14 points [55-41] in the final frame as Johnson hit her fourth three-pointer of the night to set the program record.

From Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton:

“I'm really proud of our team and proud of our resilience. That was a great bounce back win. It was one that we had to grind out because they were doing different things by playing off people, doubling the post, doubling the guards on drives, things like that. So, we had to find ways to get our offense going and defend. I really liked what we did.”

With the Win

The Cavaliers matched the most ACC wins (8) in a season under Amaka Agugua-Hamilton

Virginia improves to 12-13 in the all-time series with Miami

UVA is 8-6 against the Hurricanes in Charlottesville

The Cavaliers improve to 11-3 at JPJ in 2025-26

Virginia recorded its first win of the season when facing a halftime deficit

Game Notes

Double-figure scorers: Johnson (18), White (10), Weimar (10)

With four 3FG tonight, Kymora Johnson set the UVA single-season record with her 71 st of the season

of the season Johnson ranks second in program history with 199 career 3FG, she trails only Tora Suber (220) for the program record

Johnson (502) became one of just six players in program history to record 500 career assists

Johnson led the team with 18 pts, five assists and three steals

Caitlin Weimar scored in double figures for the 80 th time in her career

time in her career Clark and Weimar each led UVA with seven rebounds apiece

Gabby White made the first start of her career

White scored in double figures for the third consecutive game

White led the team with five offensive rebounds and has averaged five per game over her last three appearances

Caitlin Weimar led the team with three blocks

Virginia outrebounded Miami 42-30 and improves to 16-4 when winning the rebound battle

UVA outscored Miami 28-16 in the paint

The Cavaliers recorded 20 second-chance points to Miami’s eight

Virginia scored 20 points off 20 Miami turnovers

Up Next:

Virginia is set to host Notre Dame on Sunday (Feb. 8). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

The Cavaliers will honor former head coach Debbie Ryan with a banner raising ceremony at halftime and celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day with a pregame sports festival.