No. 10 Virginia Falls 12-10 Against No. 16 Navy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 10 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (0-1) suffered a 12-10 defeat against No. 16 Navy (1-0) on Friday (Feb. 6) in Charlottesville.

In the season-opener for both teams, Virginia scored the first three goals, but Navy answered with six straight goals to lead 6-3 at halftime. The Midshipmen also scored the first goal of the second half to extend their run to 7-0.

Freshman Cady Flaherty ended the run, scoring her first career goal with 6:08 remaining in the third period.

Virginia cut the deficit to 8-6 with back-to-back goals from Gabby LaVerghetta and Kate Galica in a 19-second span in the final four minutes of the third quarter, but the Midshipmen answered 30 seconds later to take a 9-6 advantage into the final period.

Navy scored three straight goals to start the fourth to build up a 12-6 advantage. UVA began their comeback with Flaherty scoring on a free-position shot with 7:50 remaining in the game, the first of four-straight goals for the Cavaliers. Junior Kate Galica’s goal with 1:52 remaining narrowed the gap to two, 12-10, but Navy’s defense held on for the victory.

Due to icy field conditions at Klöckner Stadium, the game was played on Virginia’s practice field and was not open to the public.

NAVY SCORING

GOALS: Chloe Brown 2 ; Emma Kennedy 2 ; Caroline Gage 1 ; Alyssa Chung 1 ; Ava Yovino 2 ; Maggie Defabio 3 ; Taylor Miles 1 .

ASSISTS: Chloe Brown 1 ; Alyssa Chung 1 ; Ava Yovino 3 ; Maggie Defabio 1 ; Maura Murphy 1 ; Anna Gotterup 1 .

VIRGINIA SCORING

GOALS: Jenna Dinardo 1 ; Kate Galica 2 ; Cady Flaherty 2 ; Payton Sfreddo 1 ; Alex Reilly 1 ; Livy Laverghetta 1 ; Gabby Laverghetta 2 .

ASSISTS: Madison Alaimo 4 ; Fiona Allen 1 ; Gabby Laverghetta 1 .

NOTES

Madison Alaimo led the Cavaliers with four points on four assists

Gabby LaVerghetta had three points with two goals and an assist

Navy held a 16-7 edge in draws

Navy outshot the Cavaliers 32-21

Virginia’s goalkeepers combined for seven saves. Mel Josephson played the first half, tallying five of the saves. Elyse Finnelle played the second half

ON THE HORIZON