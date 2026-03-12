No. 21 Virginia Tops No. 19 Princeton 12-10

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 21 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (5-4, 3-1 ACC) picked up a 12-10 victory against No. 19 Princeton (2-3, 1-0 Ivy) on Wednesday (March 11) at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

Junior midfielder Kate Galica scored a career-high five goals while also winning 11 draw controls to help the Cavaliers collect their third-straight victory.

Princeton led 6-3 at halftime, but the Cavaliers scored four unanswered goals in the third period to take a 7-6 lead into the fourth quarter. Sophomore attacker Fiona Allen opened the fourth quarter with another score to give UVA a 9-6 lead, but Princeton came back to tie the game, 9-9, with 8:16 remaining. Back-to-back goals from Galica gave UVA an 11-9 advantage with 5:14 to play. Princeton narrowed the gap to one with 4:11 remaining, but a goal from sophomore attacker Jayden Piraino with 3:17 remaining iced the 12-10 Cavalier victory.

Virginia dominated in the circle, winning 19 of the 22 draws. Virginia also held a huge advantage in shots, taking 41 to Princeton’s 21, but the Tiger goalkeeper, Amelia Hughes, made 15 saves on the night.

FROM HEAD COACH SONIA LAMONICA

“I thought this was a really great matchup, two great teams, two great goalies. I thought our squad just kind of weathered the storm a little bit. We were prepared for Princeton to come out and surge in the second half, as they have done that in past games. To see us have a really strong third quarter and finish really strong as well, I think, was just what sealed the deal for us. But ultimately, Kate on the draws again, just dominating, and on the offensive end as well, which is kind of what we have charged her with. This is a huge win for us. It was awesome to see us generating 41 shots today.”

VIRGINIA SCORING

GOALS: Kate Galica 5; Jayden Piraino 2; Jenna Dinardo 2; Fiona Allen 2; Cady Flaherty 1

ASSISTS: Madison Alaimo 4; Fiona Allen 1

PRINCETON SCORING

GOALS: Ella Sloan 3; Maggie Bacigalupo 3; Meg Morrisroe 2; Maggie Molnar 1; Jami Macdonald 1

ASSISTS: Haven Dora 4 ; Ella Sloan 3 ; Jami Macdonald 1

NOTES

Fiona Allen, Jayden Piraino and Jenna DiNardo scored two goals apiece

Fiona Allen, Jayden Piraino and Jenna DiNardo scored two goals apiece Madison Alaimo had four assists, her second-straight game with four assists and third of the season

Virginia won all six draws in the first quarter and held a 9-1 edge in the first half and 10-2 in the second half

This was Kate Galica’s fourth game this season with double-digit draw controls

UVA held a 15-9 edge in ground balls

Virginia was just 2-of-11 on free position shots

UVA goalkeeper Elyse Finnelle made five saves

UP NEXT