Virginia Opens ACC Play at No. 8 North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the first weekend of league play, the Virginia baseball team (11-2) will travel to No. 8 North Carolina (12-1-1) for a three-game weekend series at Boshamer Stadium.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: ACCNX

Listen: WINA (98.9 FM/1090 AM)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probable Starting Pitchers:

Friday – 4 PM

Virginia: LHP Henry Zatkowski (1-0, 6.92 ERA, 13.0 IP, 9 BB, 17 SO)

North Carolina: RHP Jason DeCaro (3-0, 1.00 ERA, 18.0 IP, 4 BB, 19 SO)

Saturday – 2 PM

Virginia: LHP Max Stammel (0-0, 4.22 ERA, 10.2 IP, 7 BB, 12 SO)

North Carolina: RHP Ryan Lynch (1-0, 2.81 ERA, 16.0 IP, 4 BB, 17 SO)

Sunday – 1 PM

Virginia: RHP John Paone (1 - 0, 2.31 ERA, 11.2 IP, 2 BB, 15 SO)

North Carolina: LHP Folger Boaz (2-0, 3.07 ERA, 14.2 IP, 3 BB, 14 SO)

LEADING OFF

For the first time since the 2021 season, the Virginia Cavaliers will open ACC play with the North Carolina Tar Heels. The two squads have faced off more than 300 times, with UNC leading the all-time series 192-120-4. Due to ACC expansion, 2025 marked the first non-COVID season in which UVA and UNC did not play each other since 1944-45.

The Cavaliers and Tar Heels played each other four times, with each squad winning twice. UVA won the top 15 series at Disharoon Park in early April, while North Carolina handed Virginia its first loss in the 2024 Men's College World Series.

The last time that the two squads played in Chapel Hill, UVA took two of three from UNC in a battle between two top 20 teams.