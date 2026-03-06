No. 4 Virginia Falls to No. 5 Yale in Potter Cup Quarterfinals

PHILADELPHIA – The No. 4 Virginia men’s squash team (13-5) suffered a 5-4 defeat to No. 5 Yale in the quarterfinals of the Potter Cup at the 2026 CSA National Team Championships on Friday (March 6) at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center.

The Bulldogs jumped to an early 2-1 lead, but the Cavaliers battled back with wins by sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara at two and freshman Oscar Okonkwo at six to even the score at three. Yale clinched the match point following two hard-fought battles at one and four. Graduate student Maxwell Velazquez concluded the afternoon's action with a win at eight.

The Cavaliers fall into the consolation bracket and will play for placements 5-8 beginning on Saturday (March 7) at 10:30 a.m.

CAVALIER NOTES