No. 4 Virginia Falls to No. 8 Princeton in Potter Cup Consolation Bracket

UVA's season came to an end with a 7-2 loss to No. 8 Princeton.

PHILADELPHIA – The No. 4 Virginia men’s squash team’s (13-6) season ended with a 7-2 loss to No. 8 Princeton in the consolation bracket at the 2026 CSA National Team Championships on Saturday (March 7) at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center.

Freshman Oscar Okonkwo and junior Dylan Moran earned the points for the Cavaliers, Okonkwo winning 11-8, 14-12, 11-8 at six and Moran winning 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 12-14, 12-10 at five.

Virginia finishes in the top eight of the final collegiate rankings for the sixth straight year.

#8 Princeton 7, #4 Virginia 2

1 | Hollis Robertson (PRINCE) def. Juan Irisarri (VA) 11-6, 11-9, 5-11, 11-7
2 | Avi Agarwal (PRINCE) def. Juan Jose Torres Lara (VA) 11-8, 12-10, 10-12, 11-5
3 | Federico Sosa (PRINCE) def. JP Tew (VA) 11-6, 11-9, 12-10
4 | Aly Ibrahim (PRINCE) def. Krishna Mishra (VA) 3-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-8
5 | Dylan Moran (VA) def. Hassan Khalil (PRINCE) 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 12-14, 12-10
6 | Oscar Okonkwo (VA) def. Andrew Glaser (PRINCE) 11-8, 14-12, 11-8
7 | David Beeson (PRINCE) def. Ewan Harris (VA) 11-4, 11-9, 11-3
8 | Yuvraj Wadhwani (PRINCE) def. Maxwell Velazquez (VA) 11-8, 3-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-5
9 | Justin Cheng (PRINCE) def. Nathan Rosenzweig (VA) 4-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-4, 11-3
Exh. | Chase Greppin (PRINCE) def. Patrick Keller (VA) 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-9