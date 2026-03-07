No. 4 Virginia Falls to No. 8 Princeton in Potter Cup Consolation Bracket

PHILADELPHIA – The No. 4 Virginia men’s squash team’s (13-6) season ended with a 7-2 loss to No. 8 Princeton in the consolation bracket at the 2026 CSA National Team Championships on Saturday (March 7) at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center.

Freshman Oscar Okonkwo and junior Dylan Moran earned the points for the Cavaliers, Okonkwo winning 11-8, 14-12, 11-8 at six and Moran winning 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 12-14, 12-10 at five.

Virginia finishes in the top eight of the final collegiate rankings for the sixth straight year.

CAVALIER NOTES