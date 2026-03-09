No. 14 Virginia Opens Homestand with William & Mary on Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Following a successful spring break road trip in the state of North Carolina, the No. 14 Virginia baseball team (13-3, 2-1 ACC) will return to Disharoon Park on Tuesday (March 10) to open a five-game homestand against the William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-3 CAA).

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: ACCNX

Listen: WINA (98.9 FM/1090 AM)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

TICKETING

A valid ticket is required for entry at all Virginia baseball games. Guests may be asked to show their ticket more than once. Patrons entering through the left field entrance at Disharoon Park should be prepared to present their ticket upon entry.

Probable Starting Pitchers:

Tuesday – 4 PM

William & Mary: LHP Charlie Richwine (0-1, 11.25 ERA, 4.0 IP, 5 BB, 5 SO)

Virginia: RHP Jayden Stroman (0-0, 3.48 ERA, 10.1 IP, 8 BB, 14 SO)

LEADING OFF

After a 4-2 road trip that propelled Virginia into the national rankings, the Cavaliers return to Disharoon Park on Tuesday looking to extend one of the nation’s longest home win streaks against the Tribe of William & Mary.

The Cavaliers and Tribe are meeting for the 117th time on Tuesday. UVA is 83-31-2 all-time against the Tribe and last won the last six meetings dating back to 2020.

Virginia enters the contest having won the last 15 home games dating back to the end of the 2025 season. The 15-game heater is tied for the longest in all of the Power 4 and the second longest in all of Division I baseball.

Entering the midweek contest, Virginia is averaging 10.6 runs per game, which ranks ninth in the country and fifth in the league behind Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State and Pittsburgh.

ON THE MOUND

For the third consecutive week, freshman pitcher Jayden Stroman will get the ball in the midweek.

In six appearances this season, Stroman is 0-0 with a 3.48 ERA in 10.1 innings of work with 14 strikeouts.

During his two midweek starts this season, the freshman has a 2.25 ERA in four innings, striking out four batters.

Out of the bullpen, grad student Lucas Hartman is ranked fourth in the nation with nine appearances, while Tyler Kapa ’s pair of saves is good enough for 50th nationally.

RANKING THE HOOS

After a historic start to the 2026 campaign, Virginia ranks top 40 nationally in multiple categories including walks (108/10th), doubles (35/32nd), hits (169/27th), home runs (29/19th), home runs per game (1.81/16th), runs (170/8th), scoring (10.6/9th) and slugging percentage (.519/35th).

CAROLINA CONQUERED

SPRING CLEANING

FUN IN THE SUN

For the first road trip of the 2026 season, Virginia headed south for a round robin tournament hosted by Stetson. The Hoos dismantled the Monmouth Hawks on Friday before falling in walk-off fashion to Stetson on Saturday. UVA rode late-inning heroics to a victory over North Dakota State in the weekend finale on Sunday.

On Friday, the Hoos smashed seven home runs en route to a 21-8 win over Monmouth. The seven dingers were the most by UVA in a game since hitting eight against George Washington in 2024.

In the weekend opener against Monmouth, the UVA trio of Noah Murray Sam Harris and AJ Gracia each hit multiple home runs, becoming the first trio of Cavaliers to hit multiple home runs in the same game this century.

BREAKING IN THE NEW VIDEO BOARD

To accompany the debuts on Davenport Field, a new state-of-the-art video board also made its debut on opening weekend, displaying plenty of content.

Over the course of the opening weekend, UVA plated 69 runners in three games—the most ever in a three-game stretch to start a season. The previous high was set in 1889, when the baseball team representing the University of Virginia scored 59 runs in the first three games ever played.

The weekend was capped off by a 31-8 victory in the Saturday nightcap. The 31 runs broke the previous program for most runs in a game, which was when the Hoos dropped 29 runs on Niagara in 2007.

Crozet native Noah Murray broke the run record with a three-run blast in the eighth inning. With the home run, Murray became the 15th Cavalier to score five times in the same time.

Chris Pollard became just the third head coach in program history to win his first three games. The other two coaches were H.H. Lannigan in 1918 and Brian O’Connor in 2004.

A NEW ERA OF VIRGINIA BASEBALL

Director of Athletics Carla Williams announced the hiring of Chris Pollard as the University of Virginia’s Head Baseball Coach on June 10, 2025.

Pollard arrives in Charlottesville after spending the last 13 seasons at Duke, leading the Blue Devils to a 420-296 record, seven NCAA tournament berths, four Super Regional appearances and two ACC Baseball Tournament championships. His 420 wins are the most by a head coach in Duke baseball history.

HOO ARE THESE CAVALIERS?!

PRESEASON HONORS