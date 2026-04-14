Alumni Spotlight: Olusegun OluwatimiAlumni Spotlight: Olusegun Oluwatimi

Alumni Spotlight: Olusegun Oluwatimi

A three-starter at center during his UVA career, Olu Oluwatimi now plays for the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, the reigning Super Bowl champions.

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In February, Super Bowl LX matched two football teams whose offensive lines each included a University of Virginia alumnus.

Seattle’s Olusegun Oluwatimi and New England’s Morgan Moses didn’t overlap on Grounds, but they’ve trained together in the offseason. They’re friends, and the Seahawks’ 29-13 win over the Patriots in Santa Clara, Calif., didn’t change that.

“I was able to catch up with him right after the game,” Oluwatimi said. “It’s cool how long he’s been playing and how he still has the fire to play more.”

Moses, who starred for head coach Mike London at UVA, entered the NFL in 2014. Oluwatimi has much less professional experience—he joined the Seahawks in 2023—but he’s hoping to have a lengthy NFL career too.

“I think I still got some more years left in the game,” Oluwatimi said.

In a span of about a decade, Oluwatimi went from unheralded recruit to Super Bowl champion. Coming out of DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md., he passed on an opportunity to enroll at UVA as a preferred walk-on.

Instead, he accepted an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy. But after a year at Air Force, where he redshirted, Oluwatimi transferred to Virginia in the summer of 2018 and joined head coach Bronco Mendenhall’s program as a walk-on.

Under the NCAA transfer rules then in place, Oluwatimi had to sit out the 2018 season. Less than a year later, he was awarded a scholarship, and Oluwatimi went on to reward Mendenhall’s belief in him.

Oluwatimi started 13 of 14 games at center in 2019, all 10 in 2020 and all 12 in 2021. He was a second-team All-American in ’21 and was one of three finalists for the Rimington Award, given annually to the top center in college football.

He didn’t have a great experience at Air Force, and Oluwatimi acknowledges that such an illustrious college career did not seem like a foregone conclusion when he arrived in Charlottesville.

“If I had to look back, I probably wouldn't have envisioned that seven years later or eight years later I’d be here,” Oluwatimi said. “I have a lot of confidence in myself and my abilities and the person that I am, but when you go through certain things, it does, I don't want to say knock your confidence, but it does make you doubt, and there were times when I doubted.

“But when I got to Virginia and got on the field, I was like, ‘Man, I can hang. ‘And then my role increased and I became a leader there and things of that nature. I always thought I had the ability to play in the NFL. It was just a question of would I get the opportunity, would things kind of fall my way? And luckily they did.”

The highlight of his Cavalier career, Oluwatimi said, was the 2019 season. UVA defeated Virginia Tech for the first time since 2003, captured the ACC’s Coastal Division for the first time, and played in the ACC championship game and the Orange Bowl.

“Still to this day, those are some of my fondest memories,” said Oluwatimi, who lived with teammates Richard Burney and Eli Hanback that year. “It was a special team.”

He’s still close with many of his former UVA teammates, including Burney, Hanback, Chris Glaser, Terrell Jana, Nathaniel Beal III, Nick Jackson and Josh Ahern. They keep in touch with group chats and see each other whenever possible.

A few days after the end of the 2021 regular season, Mendenhall unexpectedly resigned at UVA. Oluwatimi, who had a year of eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal and landed at the University of Michigan, where he played in 2022. But he looks back fondly on his time in Charlottesville.

“It was awesome,” said Oluwatimi, who earned a bachelor’s degree in economics at Virginia. “I accomplished a lot there. I met some of my closest friends there. Really, all my closest friends, I would say, other than family, I played with at UVA.”

Glaser, Jana and Beal stood at his June 2024 wedding to Naomi Morrison, a former gymnast whom he met at Michigan. In the offseason, Oluwatimi and his wife live in Rockville, Md., not far from where he grew up in the Washington, D.C., area..

At Michigan, he closed his college career with a fabulous final season. A consensus All-American, Oluwatimi received not only the Rimington Award but the Outland Trophy, given annually to the nation’s top interior lineman, and helped the Wolverines advance to the College Football Playoff.

Olu Oluwatimi earned a Super Bowl ring last season with SeattleOlu Oluwatimi earned a Super Bowl ring last season with Seattle

The foundation he laid in Charlottesville, Oluwatimi said, served him well in Ann Arbor.

“I learned a lot of things in my time at Virginia,” he said, “just like how to work, how to be diligent. And Mendenhall, he does a great job of getting guys to buy in, getting guys to want to work. I think he's just fabulous at how he pushes guys to their limits. Michigan was a totally different program than Virginia, just from the standpoint of Coach [Jim] Harbaugh. He's more of an NFL guy. The program was run much differently. Both ways that they run programs are proven they work. Mendenhall has had a lot of success in college football, and so has Jim Harbaugh.

UVA “prepared me,” Oluwatimi said. “I knew I belonged. I had a great work ethic by the time I got to Michigan. It was just all about continuing to refine and get better and compete against those guys and build something in that year that I was there.”

Seattle selected the 6-foot-3, 309-pound Oluwatimi in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. He played in four games for Seahawks in ’23; 12 in ‘24, with eight starts; and eight last season, with four starts. He played in all three of Seattle’s postseason games.

“It's been awesome,” Oluwatimi said of his NFL experience. “It's definitely a dream to be able to have my job, be playing in the National Football League, and also just continue to play a sport and do something I'm very passionate about.”

He noted, though, that fans don’t always have a realistic view of life in the NFL.

“It's definitely a lot of pressure,” he said. “It's just a lot of work. Don’t get me wrong. I would not want to do anything else, but there's definitely another side to it that a lot of people don't see. But it's awesome. I’m just blessed to be in the league. Blessed to be drafted to a good organization that wins and also does by the players.”

Thanks to his group chat with former teammates, Oluwatimi is well aware that the Hoos had a historic season in 2025, when they finished 11-3 after defeating Missouri in the Gator Bowl. But he admits he doesn’t follow college football as closely as he once did.

“To be honest,” Oluwatimi said, “I probably watched a total of five quarters of all college football across all 130 teams in the FBS [last season].”

In years past, he said, he would make sure to catch UVA-Virginia Tech and Michigan-Ohio State games. Not in 2025.

“I don't know if I was more busy or it was just that I'm getting more and more removed and not knowing as many guys that are playing,” Oluwatimi said.

Offensive guard Noah Josey, who was a true freshman in 2021, is still in the program at UVA, but former teammates like Jahmeer Carter, James Jackson and Antonio Clary finished their college careers last season.

Oluwatimi still has at least one Cavalier connection in the D.C. area. When he’s home, he trains sometimes with Grayson Reid, a center who’s headed into his second year in UVA head coach Tony Elliott’s program.

“And so when I see Grayson, I always ask about the team,” Oluwatimi said.

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