Nubbe and Paneque Earn ACC Athlete of the Week Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (April 14) that Jeremiah Nubbe and Liam Paneque of the Virginia men's track and field team earned ACC Athlete of the Week honors after strong performances at the Duke Invitational.



Jeremiah Nubbe earned ACC Men's Field Athlete of the Week honors after winning the men's hammer throw on his penultimate attempt in the men's hammer at the Duke Invitational throwing for 70.11m/230-0. Nubbe owns a season best of 72.64m/238-4 from the 2026 Raleigh Relays. His mark ranks No. 1 in the ACC and No. 4 in the NCAA this season.

King of the Hammer 🔨



Congratulations to Jeremiah Nubbe on being named 𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗠𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗙𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱 𝗔𝘁𝗵𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸!

🗞️: https://t.co/EvO6aaZXg9#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/V7RVCUDoKl — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) April 14, 2026

Liam Paneque earned ACC Men's Freshman of the Week honors after recording two personal bests in Durham, N.C. in the men's long jump and triple jump events. On his first trip down the runway, the freshman jumped out to 7.36m/24-1.75 to finish in fourth place and become No. 2 among freshman in program history in the long jump. Also on his first attempt, Paneque leapt out to 14.50m/47-4 (+0.6) in the triple jump to finish 10th overall.

Liam leaps to ACC weekly honors 👏



Congratulations to Liam Paneque on being named 𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗠𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸!

🗞️: https://t.co/EvO6aaZXg9#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/zsbAWn84yk — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) April 14, 2026

Nubbe and Paneque are the fourth and fifth Cavaliers to earn ACC weekly honors during the outdoor season alongside Will Daley, Charlotta Sandkulla and Kendric Curry.

2026 Virginia Outdoor ACC Weekly Award Winners