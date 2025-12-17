Virginia Track & Field Names Distance Carnival After Mark & Cynthia Lorenzoni

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia track and field program will name the prestigious distance carnival at the Virginia Challenge on Friday, April 17th, the Mark & Cynthia Lorenzoni Distance Night at the Virginia Challenge.
Virginia is set to host the annual Virginia Challenge outdoor track & field meet on Friday and Saturday, April 17-18 at Lannigan Field. The meet is known to feature high level competition across all event areas, but especially in the distance events. The distance carnival is set to be named in honor of long time Virginia Track & Field/Cross Country supporters, Mark and Cynthia Lorenzoni. The Lorenzonis have served the Charlottesville community for over 40 years as the couple co-owns The Ragged Mountain Running and Walking Shop with their two eldest children, Alec and Audrey.
“When I think about volunteerism and commitment to the community, it would be difficult to imagine any family doing more than Mark & Cynthia Lorenzoni," said Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Vin Lananna. "For decades, Mark & Cynthia have positively impacted thousands of running enthusiasts. We are honored to recognize them with the Mark & Cynthia Lorenzoni Distance Night at the Virginia Challenge.”
“What an honor to be recognized in such a public arena and to be closely affiliated with an iconic program that has not only given our family so much to cheer for, but even more importantly, has enriched our lives through the hundreds of special friendships we’ve had the pleasure of sharing with our wonderful UVA Track & Field coaches and athletes over the past 45 years,” said Mark Lorenzoni.
A running family, Mark Lorenzoni began his running career back in high school. A recreational runner throughout college, Mark Lorenzoni took up road racing and even began his amateur coaching career by coaching his wife, Cynthia. Since then, he has coached runners at all levels while also continuing to run himself.
“What a wonderful surprise and great honor to have our family name affiliated with this magnificent program in such a thoughtful way,” said Mark Lorenzoni.
Also beginning her career back in high school, Cynthia Lorenzoni was undefeated in cross country and track & field before going on to compete in college at Michigan State. As a Spartan, Cynthia Lorenzoni finished runner-up at the Big 10 Cross Country Championships during her freshman season and finished 16th at the NCAA Cross Country Championships the same year. After college, she continued to train and compete post collegiately winning the Marine Corps Marathon twice, recorded a 13th place finish at the Boston Marathon and posted a personal best time of 2:38 in the marathon.
“We are humbled by this genuinely thoughtful gesture and we’re very grateful to Coach Vin, his hardworking and caring staff, to [Virginia Director of Athletics] Carla Williams and especially to all of our wonderful “kids” (what we fondly call our UVA Track & Field athletes) for this incredible honor,” said Mark Lorenzoni.
Mark and Cynthia, who have four children that all ran cross country in high school, have served the community for over 45 years. Not only as the founders of The Ragged Mountain Running and Walking Shop but between the two of them have also served on nearly 30 not-for-profit community boards and having directed, on a volunteer basis, close to 900 local races that have raised over $8 million for area organizations.
“Giving back to a sport that has given so much to our family, in so many meaningful ways, has truly been both one of the easiest and most rewarding things in our life together," said Mark Lorenzoni.
The Lorenzonis commitment to the sport of cross country and track & field is evident not only in their personal pursuits and community endeavors but also in their continued support of the Virginia Track & Field/Cross Country program. The first annual Mark & Cynthia Lorenzoni Distance Night at the Virginia Challenge is set to take place on Friday, April 17th at Lannigan Field.