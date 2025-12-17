Virginia Track & Field Names Distance Carnival After Mark & Cynthia Lorenzoni

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia track and field program will name the prestigious distance carnival at the Virginia Challenge on Friday, April 17th, the Mark & Cynthia Lorenzoni Distance Night at the Virginia Challenge.

Virginia is set to host the annual Virginia Challenge outdoor track & field meet on Friday and Saturday, April 17-18 at Lannigan Field. The meet is known to feature high level competition across all event areas, but especially in the distance events. The distance carnival is set to be named in honor of long time Virginia Track & Field/Cross Country supporters, Mark and Cynthia Lorenzoni. The Lorenzonis have served the Charlottesville community for over 40 years as the couple co-owns The Ragged Mountain Running and Walking Shop with their two eldest children, Alec and Audrey.

“When I think about volunteerism and commitment to the community, it would be difficult to imagine any family doing more than Mark & Cynthia Lorenzoni," said Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Vin Lananna. "For decades, Mark & Cynthia have positively impacted thousands of running enthusiasts. We are honored to recognize them with the Mark & Cynthia Lorenzoni Distance Night at the Virginia Challenge.”

“What an honor to be recognized in such a public arena and to be closely affiliated with an iconic program that has not only given our family so much to cheer for, but even more importantly, has enriched our lives through the hundreds of special friendships we’ve had the pleasure of sharing with our wonderful UVA Track & Field coaches and athletes over the past 45 years,” said Mark Lorenzoni.



A running family, Mark Lorenzoni began his running career back in high school. A recreational runner throughout college, Mark Lorenzoni took up road racing and even began his amateur coaching career by coaching his wife, Cynthia. Since then, he has coached runners at all levels while also continuing to run himself.