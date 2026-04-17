Three Cavaliers Earn CSA Scholar Athlete Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Three members of the Virginia men's squash team received academic honors from the College Squash Association.

Senior Patrick Keller, junior Krishna Mishra and senior JP Tew earned the CSA Scholar Athlete Award, which is given to varsity juniors or seniors who have received at least two varsity letters, participated in the majority of the team’s matches in the top 10 of the lineup and maintained a 3.5 GPA or higher. For full criteria, see here.

This is the second CSA Scholar Athlete Award for Tew and the first for Keller and Mishra.