Virginia Inks Erica Gribble to Financial Aid Agreement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s basketball head coach Aaron Roussell announced Tuesday (April 21) the signing of Erica Gribble (Greensburg, Pa.) to a financial aid agreement.

“I have watched Erica for a long time,” Roussell said. “I know her game well and could not be more excited to coach her at UVA. She is highly skilled–and while she can score in a variety of ways, she is an elite decision maker that will blossom playing with great players at the college level. Her ability to stretch the floor will allow her to make an impact next season.”

A 5-11 guard, Gribble is a four-star prospect and ranked No. 82 in the ESPN Top 100. She attends Greensburg Central Catholic where she finished her high school career as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,380 points. In 2025-26 she averaged 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.6 steals per game.

At Greensburg Central Catholic, she was twice named Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Player of the Year (2024, 2025). She was also named a first-team All-State Pennsylvania selection in 2024 and 2025.

Gribble competed for Comets on the UA Next circuit where she was named a 2025 Under Armor Future 60 selection. In 2025, she was the circuit’s second most accurate three-point shooter and the fourth most efficient scorer. She is expected to begin training with the Cavaliers over the summer.