Claire Curzan Named Co-ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia junior Claire Curzan (Cary, N.C.) was named the co- ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for women’s swimming and diving in honors announced Wednesday (April 22) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Curzan leads a group of 17 from the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams that were selected to the ACC All-Academic Team.
This is the seventh consecutive year a Cavalier has been selected as the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for women’s swimming and diving. Gretchen Walsh earned the honor in 2024 and 2025, Kate Douglass in 2022 and 2023, and Paige Madden in 2020 and 2021.
Curzan shares this year’s honor with Torri Huske of Stanford.
Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team include a minimum 3.0 grade point average for the previous two semesters and a 3.0 cumulative GPA for one’s academic career, along with being enrolled at the institution for at least one year and classified as an undergraduate student. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s athletic contests or have competed at the conference or NCAA Championship.
2025-26 All-ACC Academic Team
Aimee Canny, Sr., Economics
Katie Christopherson, So., Arts & Sciences
Claire Curzan, Jr., Applied Statistics
Cavan Gormsen, Jr., Commerce
Katie Grimes, So., Arts & Sciences
Bailey Hartman, So., Arts & Sciences
Tess Howley, Jr., Arts & Sciences
Anna Moesch, So., Arts & Sciences
Carly Novelline, Sr., Commerce
Zoe Skirboll, Sr., Media Studies
Emma Weber, Sr., Public Policy & Leadership
Charlotte Wilson, So., Commerce
Hayden Bellotti, Jr., Arts & Sciences
Jay Gerloff, Jr., Kinesiology
Matthew Heilman, Sr., Commerce
David King, So., Commerce
Spencer Nicholas, So., Arts & Sciences