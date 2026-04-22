Claire Curzan Named Co-ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia junior Claire Curzan (Cary, N.C.) was named the co- ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for women’s swimming and diving in honors announced Wednesday (April 22) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Curzan leads a group of 17 from the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams that were selected to the ACC All-Academic Team.

This is the seventh consecutive year a Cavalier has been selected as the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for women’s swimming and diving. Gretchen Walsh earned the honor in 2024 and 2025, Kate Douglass in 2022 and 2023, and Paige Madden in 2020 and 2021.

Curzan shares this year’s honor with Torri Huske of Stanford.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team include a minimum 3.0 grade point average for the previous two semesters and a 3.0 cumulative GPA for one’s academic career, along with being enrolled at the institution for at least one year and classified as an undergraduate student. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s athletic contests or have competed at the conference or NCAA Championship.

2025-26 All-ACC Academic Team

Aimee Canny, Sr., Economics

Katie Christopherson, So., Arts & Sciences

Claire Curzan, Jr., Applied Statistics

Cavan Gormsen, Jr., Commerce

Katie Grimes, So., Arts & Sciences

Bailey Hartman, So., Arts & Sciences

Tess Howley, Jr., Arts & Sciences

Anna Moesch, So., Arts & Sciences

Carly Novelline, Sr., Commerce

Zoe Skirboll, Sr., Media Studies

Emma Weber, Sr., Public Policy & Leadership

Charlotte Wilson, So., Commerce

Hayden Bellotti, Jr., Arts & Sciences

Jay Gerloff, Jr., Kinesiology

Matthew Heilman, Sr., Commerce

David King, So., Commerce

Spencer Nicholas, So., Arts & Sciences