Four Cavaliers Named To All-ACC Academic Wrestling Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Four members of the Virginia wrestling team earned All-ACC Academic Wrestling team honors it was announced by the league office on Wednesday (April 22).



Griffin Gammell, Nick Hamilton, Brenan Morgan and Michael Murphy were all recognized with selection to the team. Hamilton is a three-time selection and earned a spot on the team for the third consecutive season. Gammell appears on the team for the second straight season. Morgan and Murphy both appear on the team for the first time this season.



A total of 26 student-athletes were named to the list. To be eligible for the team, wrestlers must have a 3.0-grade point average for the previous two semesters (or three terms) and 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career, while being enrolled at the institution for at least one year and being classified as an undergraduate student. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s athletic contests.



The ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards were established in September of 2007 to be awarded annually to the top junior or senior undergraduate student-athlete in their respective sports. Candidates for the awards must have maintained a 3.0-grade point average for their careers, as well as a 3.0 for each of the last two semesters or three quarters, while being enrolled at the institution for at least one year and being classified as an undergraduate student.