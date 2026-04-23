Cavaliers Focus on Staying in Moment

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — As April winds down, the postseason for college baseball is almost visible on the horizon.

The bracketologists at D1Baseball and Baseball America posted NCAA tournament projections early this week, and each had Virginia as a No. 2 seed in a four-team regional.

UVA has 14 games left on its regular-season schedule, including ACC series against Pittsburgh, California and Louisville. Then comes the ACC tournament in Charlotte, N.C.

With a strong finish to the regular season and a good showing in Charlotte, the Cavaliers could play their way into a top-16 seed in the NCAA tournament and be be selected as a regional host. But head coach Chris Pollard said he hasn’t discussed postseason scenarios with his team, and he doesn’t plan to do so anytime soon.

“Never comes up,” Pollard said Wednesday night after No. 10 Virginia rallied to defeat Liberty 5-4 at Disharoon Park. “We never address it. We try to be 1-0 every day. So today was about facing off against a really good Liberty team.”

The Wahoos “woke up 0-0 trying to be 1-0,” Pollard said. “We don't talk about anything other than trying to win the day that we have. I think we talk a lot about being process-driven. and process only knows now. And that's what we try to do, be really good at winning now.”

Coming off a series win over ACC foe Clemson, UVA hosted a Liberty team that had won 14 of its previous 16 games. The Flames had rallied to knock off another ACC team, Duke, in Lynchburg on Tuesday, and they led Virginia 4-1 after four-and-a-half innings. But the Hoos scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth and two in the sixth, after which relievers Lucas Hartman and Tyler Kapa extinguished the Flames.

Virginia (29-13) entered the game with a RPI of 20, and Liberty (29-11) was at 22. This was their second meeting of the season. In the first, the Cavaliers built a 10-run lead and went on to defeat the Flames 14-12 on March 18 in Lynchburg.

The rematch featured fewer offensive highlights, with pitchers taking center stage.

“It felt like two teams going toe-to-toe that are both playing really well,” said Pollard, who’s in his first year at Virginia.

“It’s a big win for us against a really solid ball club,” junior third baseman Noah Murray said.

For UVA, Max Stammel, who had been a weekend starter this season, struck out five and walked none in 3.2 innings.

“It just got me back on track,” he said.

A sophomore left-hander, Stammel is “a guy that's been grinding, had a couple of tough outings, had to move to the midweek,” Pollard said. “No complaint, no pout. Just continued to work at his craft. And I thought that was maybe as good as Max Stammel has looked all year.”

Of moving to a midweek role, Stammel said, “I was excited. I love to pitch, whatever. That's mainly my thing. As long as I'm going out on the field, I'm a happy man.”