Nubbe and Sandkulla Win Hammer Throw Championship on Day 1 of the 2026 Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Virginia No. 25 men’s and women’s track and field began competition at the 2026 Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on Thursday (April 23) as Jeremiah Nubbe and Charlotta Sandkulla won the College Men's and Women's Hammer Throw Championship.
Hoos in the Hammer...
- Charlotta Sandkulla won the College Women's Hammer Throw Championship with her fifth-round mark of 67.13m/220-3
- Aixa Corbacho finished in fourth place with her third attempt mark of 59.64m/195-8.
- Jeremiah Nubbe won the College Men's Hammer Throw Championship, throwing a new personal best of 73.76m/242-0 and bettered his Virginia No. 2 all-time mark. His previous best in the Virginia uniform stood at 73.04m/239-7 from the 2025 Raleigh Relays.
- On his second attempt, Cale Ayers threw his furthest mark of 61.94m/203-2.
Charlotta Sandkulla and Jeremiah Nubbe sweep the College Hammer Throw Championships, earning @UVATFCC the College Field Performance of the Day presented by @onwurd and @PALottery 💪 pic.twitter.com/lmohWZJj2c— Penn Relays (@pennrelays) April 24, 2026
A Run Around the Oval...
- Anders Felts recorded a new personal best of 52.05 to finish 11th in the College Men's 400m Hurdles Championship. With his time, Felts bettered his Virginia freshman No. 4 all-time mark.
- Just behind Felts, Gage Gose finished in 13th place with his time of 52.31. Gose was not far off his season best time of 52.26.
- In the College Women's 1500m Championship Stella Kermes clocked a season best time of 4:16.33 to round out the top 10 finishers.
- Billy Atkinson took on the competition in the College Men's 1500m Championship clocking 3:45.64 to finish 17th overall.
Up Next
The Cavaliers will continue competition at the Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on Friday, April 24. Competition for Virginia is set to begin at 12 p.m. with Suzie Kennelly in the College Women's Shot Put and Liam Paneque in the College Men's Long Jump.