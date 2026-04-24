Martin Named ACC Indoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year, 14 Cavaliers on All-ACC Academic Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (April 24) that



The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (April 24) that Gary Martin of the Virginia track & field and cross country program has been named the men’s ACC Indoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year leading an All-ACC Academic Team consisting of 14 cavalier men and women.





The Media Studies major continues to add to his list of honors following his third All-American campaign in indoor track & field. Gary Martin successfully defended his title in the men's 3000-meters at the ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships clocking 7:43.18. He also finished runner-up in the 5000-meters with his time of 13:41.66 to earn the fifth and sixth Indoor All-ACC honors of his career. At the NCAA Indoor Championships, Martin finished fourth to earn first team All-America honors in the mile with his time of 3:59.50. Twice named to The Bowerman Watchlist over the course of the season, Martin shattered his school record in the 5000-meters (13:05.57) and contributed to the Cavaliers NCAA No. 9 all-time mark in the distance medley relay (9:16.75).

This marks the second time in the Warminster, Pa. natives' career in which he has garnered ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors as he was named the 2024 ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for Cross Country. In the same year, he was named ACC Performer of the Year after winning the ACC Cross Country Championship in championship record fashion (22:17.6).





𝚂𝚖𝚊𝚛𝚝 & 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚎𝚍𝚢 📚🏃‍♂️



Congratulations to Gary Martin on being named the 𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗿-𝗔𝘁𝗵𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 for the Indoor season⤵️

🗞️: https://t.co/MeXbgPCz6G#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/m6meAGQzNk — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) April 24, 2026

The Cavaliers placed a total of 14 student athletes (nine women, five men) on the All-ACC Academic teams. Academic requirements for selection to the team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in the ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships and/or the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships during the most recent season.



