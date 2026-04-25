Sunderland Tallies 10 Points in 17-8 Rout of Drexel in Regular-Season FinaleSunderland Tallies 10 Points in 17-8 Rout of Drexel in Regular-Season Finale

Sunderland Tallies 10 Points in 17-8 Rout of Drexel in Regular-Season Finale

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Highlights: No. 12 Virginia 17, Drexel 8

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In what could be his final game at Klöckner Stadium near the close of an admirable four-year career, attackman Truitt Sunderland (4g, 6a) recorded a career-high 10 points to lead No. 12 Virginia (8-6) to a 17-6 win over Drexel (9-5) Friday afternoon (April 24). The win capped the Cavaliers’ regular-season slate and followed UVA’s pregame Senior Day ceremony, when Sunderland and 10 other soon-to-be graduates were honored. 

Sunderland’s six assists were also a career best. He is the second Cavalier this season to record 10 points in a game, joining fellow attackman Brendan Millon, who did so in UVA’s 18-7 win over Dartmouth (March 23). Sunderland entered Friday’s contest tied for first among all ACC players in goals per game. With four scores on the day, he now has 41 goals and 17 assists in 12 games this season. 

In addition to Sunderland, Joey Terenzi (3g, 1a) and Ryan Duenkel (3g) both registered hat tricks. Jake Marek (7-5), who entered the game in the second period and played for 36:26, finished with 12 saves. 

The Cavaliers will await the results of Saturday's pair of ACC games, which will determine the seeding for next weekend’s ACC Tournament. No. 1 Notre Dame (9-1, 2-1 ACC) hosts No. 5 Syracuse (11-3, 2-1), while No. 3 North Carolina (11-2, 2-1) welcomes No. 17 Duke (8-4, 0-3 ACC). Both games are set for noon. 

In its third edition since returning in 2024, the four-team, single-elimination conference tournament will be held May 1 and 3 at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Next Friday's semifinals and Sunday's championship will be carried live on ACC Network.  

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HOW IT HAPPENED 
In a Senior Day start – his first at Klöckner Stadium since Feb. 18, 2025 – goaltender Kyle Morris made a point-blank save on the game’s first shot after the Dragons won the opening draw and quickly created a quality chance. Five of UVA’s first seven shots were either saved by Drexel starting goaltender Brennan Donnelly (9 saves) or rang off the post. Both teams were held scoreless for the first 10 minutes of play before UVA senior Will Inderlied delivered the Cavaliers’ opening goal. Duenkel, who notched his first career hat trick in the opening half, and Brendan Millon (2g, 3a) recorded the next two goals as UVA led 3-0 at the end of the first.  

After Morris made two stops in the opening period, Drexel broke through 2:34 into the second quarter on an outside shot, and Marek – UVA’s No. 1 goalie – entered the game following Morris’ strong start. The Cavaliers then ignited a 5-0 run, highlighted by two more strikes from Duenkel. With under 15 seconds remaining in the half, UVA was whistled for interfering with Donnelly while he attempted a pass from inside the crease, resulting in a free DU clear. With time winding down, Drexel midfielder Teddy Luthy dodged down the right alley and fired a shot on the run that slipped past Marek with five seconds remaining as UVA led 8-2 at the break. 

Coming out of the half, the Dragons cut into UVA’s lead again, scoring their third goal 2:15 into the third quarter. Moments later, a lightning delay halted play for 38 minutes. When play resumed, UVA’s offense struck, unleashing a 7-0 run that carried into the fourth quarter. Sunderland scored or assisted on six of UVA’s seven third-period goals, tallying all 10 of his points prior to the start of the fourth. The Cavaliers led 14-4 heading into the final period. 

Sean Browne (1g, 1a) and McCabe Millon (1g) scored the first and second of three fourth-quarter goals, respectively, for the Hoos. Cavalier reserves began to mix in during the fourth quarter, including senior attackman Burke McFarlane, whose first goal of the season prompted a huge cheer from the UVA sideline and grandstands. After McFarlane’s goal, reserve netminder Colin Hook checked into the game for the final 2:42 of play. 

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Drexel Postgame: Lars Tiffany

WITH THE WIN... 

  • UVA finished the regular season with a record of 8-6. 
  • The Cavaliers improved to 19-1 in the all-time series and extended their winning streak against Drexel to 13 consecutive games. 
  • UVA snapped a two-game skid. 

ADDITIONAL NOTES 

  • With four goals and six assists, Truitt Sunderland tallied a career-high 10 points.  
  • He is the second Cavalier to record 10 points in a game this year, joining Brendan Millon, who did so in UVA’s 18-7 win over Dartmouth (March 23). 
  • It also marks the 22nd 10-point performance in program history. 
  • With three goals and one assist, Joey Terenzi tied his career high of three goals and recorded his second career hat trick. 
  • With three goals, Ryan Duenkel recorded his first career hat trick. 
  • With two goals and three assists, Brendan Millon surpassed his brother McCabe Millon on UVA’s freshman points list. Brendan Millon now has 30 goals and 37 assists this season. His 67 points are 12 shy of the program’s freshman points record set by UVA assistant coach Connor Shellenberger in 2021. 
  • Brendan Millon is also tied for ninth on UVA's freshman goals list with Garrett Billings. 
  • The Cavaliers scored seven straight goals in the second half, which tied their second-best goal streak this season. 
  • Play halted for 38 minutes for a lightning delay at the 13:18 mark of the third quarter. 
  • Friday's game was dedicated to the University of Virginia Gordie Center, whose mission is to end hazing and substance misuse among college and high school students nationwide. 