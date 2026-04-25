Sunderland Tallies 10 Points in 17-8 Rout of Drexel in Regular-Season Finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In what could be his final game at Klöckner Stadium near the close of an admirable four-year career, attackman Truitt Sunderland (4g, 6a) recorded a career-high 10 points to lead No. 12 Virginia (8-6) to a 17-6 win over Drexel (9-5) Friday afternoon (April 24). The win capped the Cavaliers’ regular-season slate and followed UVA’s pregame Senior Day ceremony, when Sunderland and 10 other soon-to-be graduates were honored.

Sunderland’s six assists were also a career best. He is the second Cavalier this season to record 10 points in a game, joining fellow attackman Brendan Millon, who did so in UVA’s 18-7 win over Dartmouth (March 23). Sunderland entered Friday’s contest tied for first among all ACC players in goals per game. With four scores on the day, he now has 41 goals and 17 assists in 12 games this season.

In addition to Sunderland, Joey Terenzi (3g, 1a) and Ryan Duenkel (3g) both registered hat tricks. Jake Marek (7-5), who entered the game in the second period and played for 36:26, finished with 12 saves.

The Cavaliers will await the results of Saturday's pair of ACC games, which will determine the seeding for next weekend’s ACC Tournament. No. 1 Notre Dame (9-1, 2-1 ACC) hosts No. 5 Syracuse (11-3, 2-1), while No. 3 North Carolina (11-2, 2-1) welcomes No. 17 Duke (8-4, 0-3 ACC). Both games are set for noon.

In its third edition since returning in 2024, the four-team, single-elimination conference tournament will be held May 1 and 3 at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Next Friday's semifinals and Sunday's championship will be carried live on ACC Network.