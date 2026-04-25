PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Virginia No. 25 men’s and women’s track and field closed out competition with a trio of runner-up performances at the 2026 Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on Friday (April 25).
Silver Saturday...
- Janae Profit finished runner-up in the College Women's Discus Throw Championship with her final round throw of 53.56m/175-9.
- Brooke Lumpkin finished runner-up in the College Women's Shot Put Championship with her penultimate attempt mark of 16.23m/53-3.
- The quartet of Cate DeSousa, Gillian Bushee, Tatum David and Stella Kermes finished runner-up in the College Women's 4x1500 Championship of America clocking 17:18.80.
More Penn Performances...
- In an absolute thriller, the team of Will Daley, Brett Gardner, Gary Martin, and Nate Mountain finished fourth in the College Men's 4xMile Championship of America clocking 16:19.57.
- Grace Smith finished fifth in the College Women's Long Jump Championship with her first attempt mark of 6.05m/19-10.25.
- In the College Men's Discus Throw Championship, Jeremiah Nubbe rounded out the top 10 finishers with his first-round throw of 51.99m/170-7.
- The group of Harison Witt, Henry Acorn, Sam Rodman, and Tyler Edson finished fourth in the College Men's 4x800m Championship of America clocking 7:14.71.
Charlotte Invitational...
- Samantha Romano equaled her season best of 4.01m/13-1.75 to finish second in the women's pole vault competition.
- Rounding out the top five finishers, Madison Townsend cleared 3.86m/12-8 in fifth place in the women's pole vault.
Up Next
The Cavaliers are set to travel to the Larry Ellis Invitational in Princeton, N.J. on Friday and Saturday, May 1-2 as well as the Hill City Twilight in Lynchburg, Va. on Saturday, May 2.