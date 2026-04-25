PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Virginia No. 25 men’s and women’s track and field closed out competition with a trio of runner-up performances at the 2026 Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on Friday (April 25).

Silver Saturday...

Janae Profit finished runner-up in the College Women's Discus Throw Championship with her final round throw of 53.56m/175-9.

Brooke Lumpkin finished runner-up in the College Women's Shot Put Championship with her penultimate attempt mark of 16.23m/53-3.

The quartet of Cate DeSousa, Gillian Bushee, Tatum David and Stella Kermes finished runner-up in the College Women's 4x1500 Championship of America clocking 17:18.80.

More Penn Performances...

In an absolute thriller, the team of Will Daley, Brett Gardner, Gary Martin, and Nate Mountain finished fourth in the College Men's 4xMile Championship of America clocking 16:19.57.

Grace Smith finished fifth in the College Women's Long Jump Championship with her first attempt mark of 6.05m/19-10.25.

In the College Men's Discus Throw Championship, Jeremiah Nubbe rounded out the top 10 finishers with his first-round throw of 51.99m/170-7.

The group of Harison Witt, Henry Acorn, Sam Rodman, and Tyler Edson finished fourth in the College Men's 4x800m Championship of America clocking 7:14.71.

Charlotte Invitational...

Samantha Romano equaled her season best of 4.01m/13-1.75 to finish second in the women's pole vault competition.

Rounding out the top five finishers, Madison Townsend cleared 3.86m/12-8 in fifth place in the women's pole vault.

Up Next

The Cavaliers are set to travel to the Larry Ellis Invitational in Princeton, N.J. on Friday and Saturday, May 1-2 as well as the Hill City Twilight in Lynchburg, Va. on Saturday, May 2.