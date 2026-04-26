Virginia Signs Florida Transfer Caterina Piatti

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s basketball head coach Aaron Roussell announced Sunday (April 26) that Caterina Piatti (Scandiano, Italy) will join the program for the 2026-27 season.

“Cat is a fantastic fit for us,” Roussell said.

“Her size, hands and ability to finish are elite. With experience as a starter in the SEC and on the international stage, she will make an immediate impact on both ends of the court for our team.”

Piatti, a 6-4 forward, joins the Cavalier program after playing her freshman season at Florida. She started all 33 games for the Gators in 2025-26 while scoring in double figures on four occasions with one double-double.

Piatti played for Lupe San Martino and made her debut on the international stage with Italy in 2022 at the FIBA U16 Women’s European Championship. She has also made appearances for Italy’s U18 and U20 teams, helping the Italians win bronze at the 2025 FIBA U20 Women’s EuroBasket Championships.