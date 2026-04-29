Chang Claims ACC Golfer of the Month Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Graduate student Paul Chang was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Golfer of the Month on Wednesday (April 29), the league office announced. He earns the honor for the first time in his career and is the second UVA golfer to win the award this season.

Chang became the first UVA golfer ever to earn medalist honors in consecutive tournaments after winning the individual title at the Calusa Cup (April 5-7) followed by a co-medalist performance at the Lewis Chitengwa Tournament (April 13-14). Playing in his final home event, Chang established a new tournament record with a 16-under, 197 over the two-day, 54-hole event.

He turned in his ninth top 20 (in 10 starts) of the season in the stroke play portion of the ACC Championship and went 3-0 in match play. Serving as UVA's anchor in the match play final against Stanford, he clinched UVA's second-straight ACC Championship by halving the 16th hole with a par, defeating Stanford's Dean Greyserman, 3&2. The deciding match was all square after 10 holes before Chang ripped off four-straight wins beginning on the 11th hole. The run was punctuated by an eagle on the 13th hole, a 531-yard par 5.

Virginia won two of the six men’s golfer of the month awards issued this season. Ben James was the ACC Golfer of the Month in September.

The Cavaliers the league’s automatic qualifier for the upcoming NCAA Championship after defeating Stanford, 3-1 in the ACC match play final on Monday. The tournament field will be announced on Wednesday, May 6 at 2 p.m. on the Golf Channel.