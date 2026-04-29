Virginia Inks Lyla Coogen to Financial Aid Agreement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s basketball head coach Aaron Roussell announced Wednesday (April 29) that Lyla Coogen (Arlington, Va.) will join the program for the 2026-27 season.

"Lyla brings a great combination of skill and size," Roussell said.

"Her ability to shoot the ball, paired with her physicality, will give us a real boost on the offensive end. She's come from one of the premier high school programs in the country and has competed at an exceptionally high level. We're excited about what she can contribute this season — and we know the best is still ahead of her."

A 6-3 forward, Coogen joins the Cavalier program after a standout senior season at The St. James Performance Academy in Springfield, Va. Before St. James, she was a two-time WCAC champion at St. John's College High School, where she also earned second team All-State and WCAC honorable mention honors. Off the court, Coogen was recognized for her leadership with the St. John's Presidential Leadership Award.

On the AAU circuit, Coogen competed with Team Durant in the Nike EYBL. She is expected to begin training with the Cavaliers over the summer.