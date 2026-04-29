Virginia Signs Emilie Brzonova to Financial Aid Agreement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s basketball head coach Aaron Roussell announced Wednesday (April 29) that Emilie Brzonova (Czech Republic) will join the program for the 2026-27 season.

"Emilie's international experience at the highest level will uniquely prepare her for the ACC,” Roussell said. “She is still young, but her shooting ability and footwork are already at an elite level. She will be able to make an immediate scoring impact upon her arrival and her competitive fire will add to the toughness that this program will be known for."

Brzonova, a 5-11 guard, joins the Cavalier program after playing for Faenza Basket Project in the Italian Serie A2 in 2025-26. She also played with Azzurra Roma in the same league in 2024-25.

Brzonova has also competed on the international stage. Playing on the Czech Republic’s U18 team, she averaged 13.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting at a 48-percent clip from three-point range at the FIBA U18 Women’s EuroBasket 2024. Her performance earned a spot on the All-Star Five for the tournament.

During the FIBA U16 Women’s European Championship in 2022, Brzonova averaged 13.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists. She also competed in the 2023 FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship and the 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup.

Brzonova joins a list of five newcomers to the 2026-27 roster which includes Erica Gribble (Greensburg Central Catholic), Mary-Anna Asare (VCU), Caterina Piatti (Florida) and Lyla Coogen (The St. James).