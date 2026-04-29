Virginia’s Midweek Game Against Norfolk State Canceled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due to forecasted inclement weather, Today’s game (April 29) between the Virginia baseball team and Norfolk State has been canceled. The contest will not be rescheduled.

TICKET INFO

All ticket holders for Wednesday's April 29th game against Norfolk State who purchased from the Virginia Athletics department will be able to exchange their ticket(s) for today's game to any remaining regular season home game on the 2026 season based on availability. Exchanges are one-time, online only through their UVAtix.com account, and will remain available until the first pitch of each game.

UP NEXT

No. 23 Virginia will return to action on Sunday (May 3) with a doubleheader at home against Radford. Game one is slated for a 1 p.m. first pitch, with game two following 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both contests will be carried on ACCNX and WINA (98.9/1070 AM).