CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program is set to compete at the three meets this upcoming weekend including the Larry Ellis Invitational in Princeton, N.J. on Friday and Saturday (May 1-2), Hill City Twilight on Saturday (May 2) and Duke Twilight on Sunday (May 3).



How to Follow

Links to the live stats and the overall meet schedules are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

Meet Details:

Larry Ellis Invitational May 1-2

Schedule

Live Results



Hill City Twilight May 2

Schedule

Live Results

Live Stream



Duke Twilight May 3

Schedule

Live Results



On the Horizon

The Cavaliers will travel to Lynchburg, Va. to compete at the Liberty Twilight on Wednesday, May 6 before gearing up for post season competition.