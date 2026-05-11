Virginia Signs Rutgers Transfer Janaé Walker

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s basketball head coach Aaron Roussell announced Monday (May 11) that Janaé Walker (Tyrone, Ga.) will join the program for the 2026-27 season.

“Janaé is an incredibly important addition to our team. She brings great size as a fierce defender and rebounder,” Roussell said.

“Her offensive game will fit our system and complement well with her future teammates. It is very comforting to have an experienced post presence inside and I am excited to see Janaé blossom in our system.”

Walker, a 6-3 forward, joins the Cavalier program after a pair of seasons at Rutgers. She played her freshman season at Kentucky in 2023-24. Over her three collegiate seasons, Walker has compiled 84 appearances playing for two power four programs.

Walker attended Sandy Creek High School where she scored over 1,000 points for her career. She led Sandy Creek to a GHSA Region 5 Championship in her senior season in which she averaged 20.3 points and 14.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. Walker also played for Hoop Dreams Athletics on the AAU circuit.

Walker joins a list of six newcomers to the 2026-27 roster which includes Erica Gribble (Greensburg, Pa.) Mary-Anna Asare (VCU), Caterina Piatti (Florida), Lyla Coogen (The St. James) and Emilie Brzonova (Czech Republic).