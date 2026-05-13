Virginia Track & Field Set for 2026 ACC Outdoor Championships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The championship season begins for the Cavalier men’s and women’s track and field teams as they travel to Louisville, Ky. to compete at the 2026 ACC Outdoor Championships held at Louisville’s Cardinal Track Stadium from Thursday (May 14) through Saturday (May 16).

How To Follow

Expanded coverage of the ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships will be streamed live each day via ACC Network Extra as follows: Thursday and Friday starting at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Saturday starting at 4 p.m. until the championship’s conclusion.

Links to the ACCNX live stream, live stats and the overall meet schedule are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

Schedule

Live Results



Thursday

Live Stream starting at 1 p.m.

Live Stream starting at 5 p.m.

Friday

Live Stream starting at 1 p.m.

Live Stream starting at 5 p.m.

Saturday

Live Stream starting at 4 p.m.

Hoos in the Rankings

Members of the Virginia men’s and women’s teams occupy seven (men) and three (women) top-25 positions among their respective events in the NCAA this season. In the latest USTFCCCA poll, the Virginia men checked in at No.21 nationally.

Men (NCAA)

2. Nathan Mountain – Sr., 3000mSC, 8:11.92

6. Gary Martin – Sr., 1500m, 3:34.12

6. Jeremiah Nubbe – Jr., Hammer, 73.76m/242-0

11. Brett Gardner – Sr., 3000mSC, 8:31.14

12. Nikolaos Polychroniou – Sr., Hammer, 69.15m/226-10

17. Will Anthony – Jr., 10,000m, 28:02.25

20. Gary Martin – Sr., 5000m, 13:25.42

Women (NCAA)

10. Tatum David – Jr., 1500m, 4:06.51

12. Charlotta Sandkulla – Fr., Hammer, 67.31m/220-10

16. Christiana Ellina – Sr., Javelin, 54.41m/178-6



ACC Championships Rewind

2025 Women's ACC Outdoor Champions

2025 Men's ACC Cross Country Champions

2024 Men's ACC Outdoor Champions

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions. In men’s and women’s track and field, the points are awarded to the team that finishes highest at the ACC Championships. While two opportunities remains to earn points (track & field and baseball), Virginia has already clinched the title with 13 points to Virginia Tech’s 6.

On the Horizon:

Following the ACC Outdoor Championships, the Cavaliers will turn their attention to the NCAA East Regional Preliminaries in Lexington, Ky. (May 27-30). Top 48 individuals (and 24 relays) in the east region will qualify for the meet and a chance to advance to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore. (June 10-13).