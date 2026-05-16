Virginia Walks Off Indiana In NCAA Opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Reagan Hickey drove a ball off the wall in right center to drive in Jade Hylton from second as Virginia (39-13) walked off with an 8-7 victory over Indiana (42-15) in eight innings on Friday (May 15) to open NCAA Regional play.



HOW IT HAPPENED

Indiana struck first, getting a two-run home run from Avery Parker to get the Hoosiers on the board. Then a trio of errors helped push a third run home with two outs. A throwing error on a ground ball to third put a runner on. She stole second, but a throwing error to second let her get to third and a throwing error back into the infield from center allowed her to score and make it a 3-0 lead for Indiana after the first.



Virginia evened things up in the second with a three-run home run to right field from Jade Hylton. After Hannah Weismer reached on a fielder’s choice, Jaiden Griffith drew a walk to bring Hylton to the plate with two outs. She took the 1-0 count deep to tie the game 3-3.



The Hoosiers responded with a two-run, two-out home run in the third to move back in front 5-3. The shot to center from Ellie Goins scored Jada Ellison. Ellison entered to run for Parker who was hit by a pitch to open the inning.



The Hoos again tied things up in the fourth with solo shots from Madison Greene and Jade Hylton, knotting things up at 5-5. Indiana again had an answer with a two-run home run from Goins – her second of the night.



Virginia pulled even again in the sixth with a bases-loaded walk of Hylton and an RBI groundout from Macee Eaton, tying the game at seven.



The Cavaliers had a chance to walk things off in the seventh, but Indiana made the play at the plate, throwing out the runner at home trying to score off a single up the middle from Jaiden Griffith. The Cavaliers didn’t miss on the chance again in the eighth when Hickey delivered her hit to right center.



NOTING THE HOOS

Madison Greene hit her first career home run with her solo shot in the fourth inning.

Jade Hylton turned in her fifth multiple-home run game of her career with the home runs in the second and fourth innings.

It was the fourth time this season the Hoos went to extra innings and UVA is now 2-2 in extra-inning games.



FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“What a game. Indiana played their guts out and both sides really got after it tonight. I was really impressed with both teams. I’m grateful that we kept fighting and battling. That’s the team we know we are. We’ve been punched in the face a lot this year and it’s been about resilience and recovery. I’m proud of this team and how they kept fighting. They kept knocking and a door finally opened.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns to action on Saturday (May 16) when the Cavaliers take on host Tennessee in a 3 p.m. contest at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.