Virginia Walks Off Indiana In NCAA Opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Reagan Hickey drove a ball off the wall in right center to drive in Jade Hylton from second as Virginia (39-13) walked off with an 8-7 victory over Indiana (42-15) in eight innings on Friday (May 15) to open NCAA Regional play.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Indiana struck first, getting a two-run home run from Avery Parker to get the Hoosiers on the board. Then a trio of errors helped push a third run home with two outs. A throwing error on a ground ball to third put a runner on. She stole second, but a throwing error to second let her get to third and a throwing error back into the infield from center allowed her to score and make it a 3-0 lead for Indiana after the first.
Virginia evened things up in the second with a three-run home run to right field from Jade Hylton. After Hannah Weismer reached on a fielder’s choice, Jaiden Griffith drew a walk to bring Hylton to the plate with two outs. She took the 1-0 count deep to tie the game 3-3.
The Hoosiers responded with a two-run, two-out home run in the third to move back in front 5-3. The shot to center from Ellie Goins scored Jada Ellison. Ellison entered to run for Parker who was hit by a pitch to open the inning.
The Hoos again tied things up in the fourth with solo shots from Madison Greene and Jade Hylton, knotting things up at 5-5. Indiana again had an answer with a two-run home run from Goins – her second of the night.
Virginia pulled even again in the sixth with a bases-loaded walk of Hylton and an RBI groundout from Macee Eaton, tying the game at seven.
The Cavaliers had a chance to walk things off in the seventh, but Indiana made the play at the plate, throwing out the runner at home trying to score off a single up the middle from Jaiden Griffith. The Cavaliers didn’t miss on the chance again in the eighth when Hickey delivered her hit to right center.
NOTING THE HOOS
- Madison Greene hit her first career home run with her solo shot in the fourth inning.
- Jade Hylton turned in her fifth multiple-home run game of her career with the home runs in the second and fourth innings.
- It was the fourth time this season the Hoos went to extra innings and UVA is now 2-2 in extra-inning games.
FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN
“What a game. Indiana played their guts out and both sides really got after it tonight. I was really impressed with both teams. I’m grateful that we kept fighting and battling. That’s the team we know we are. We’ve been punched in the face a lot this year and it’s been about resilience and recovery. I’m proud of this team and how they kept fighting. They kept knocking and a door finally opened.”
UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS
Virginia returns to action on Saturday (May 16) when the Cavaliers take on host Tennessee in a 3 p.m. contest at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.