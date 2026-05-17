Virginia Inks Alabama Transfer Eris Lester

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s basketball head coach Aaron Roussell announced Sunday (May 17) that Eris Lester (Jacksonville, Fla.) will join the program for the 2026-27 season.

“Eris will be one of the most athletic players in the league, and you will see this impact our team on both ends of the floor.” Roussell said.

“She has an ability to score in a variety of ways—attacking the basket, on the boards, and an emerging perimeter shot. Defensively, we will be able to unleash Eris in multiple roles against players of all sizes. We are excited to have a player of her ability and believe our system will allow her to flourish as a Wahoo.”

Lester, a 5-11 guard, joins the Cavalier program after spending a pair of seasons at Alabama. As a freshman in 2024-25, Lester appeared in 30 games while averaging 9.9 minutes per game to lead Alabama’s freshman class. She scored in double figures on four occasions including a career-high 16 points in her collegiate debut. Lester’s 2025-26 season was cut short due to injury.

Prior to Alabama, Lester was a McDonald's All-American nominee, a four-star prospect, and the 39th overall recruit in the ESPN class of 2024 rankings. A 1,000-point scorer and former FABC Class 5A Player of the Year, she averaged 20.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.4 steals per game in her junior season at Orange Park High School before transferring to Montverde Academy as a senior in 2023-24.

Lester competed with Miami Suns on the Nike EYBL circuit. She was selected in 2022 and 2023 to participate in Coach Wooten’s Basketball Camp where she was listed as one of the camp’s top performers and named a national stock riser by ESPN.

Lester joins a list of seven newcomers to the 2026-27 roster which includes Erica Gribble (Greensburg, Pa.) Mary-Anna Asare (VCU), Caterina Piatti (Florida), Lyla Coogen (The St. James), Emilie Brzonova (Czech Republic) and Janaé Walker (Rutgers).