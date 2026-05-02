Gretchen Walsh Breaks World Record at the Speedo Fort Lauderdale OpenGretchen Walsh Breaks World Record at the Speedo Fort Lauderdale Open

Gretchen Walsh Breaks World Record at the Speedo Fort Lauderdale Open

Gretchen Walsh broke her own record in the 100 Fly on the final night of the competition

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fifteen members of the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams and pro training group competed at the 2026 Speedo Fort Lauderdale Open, Wednesday through Saturday, April 29-May 2, at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The event, formerly a stop on USA Swimming's Pro Swim Series, has a field loaded with Olympic medalists and world champions.

Gretchen Walsh had the swim of the meet, breaking her own world record in the 100 Fly on Saturday night, going 54.33.

Her time sliced 0.27 seconds from her previous world record of 54.60, set at the same meet in the same pool 12 months ago. It was her fourth time breaking the 100 Fly LCM record. She owns the top 13 times in the event.

Thursday Recap

Friday Recap

  • Gretchen Walsh won the 50 Fly (25.08) with Kate Douglass second (25.24). Those are the top two times in the world in the event this year
  • Anna Moesch finished second in the 200 Free final (1:56.55), behind Summer McIntosh, finishing ahead of Simone Manuel (3rd place) and Katie Ledecky (4th)
  • Isabelle Stadden posted a PR in the 200 Back, winning the event in a 2:04.37. It is the top time in the world this season and moves her up to No. 4 on the all-time performer list
  • Emma Weber was third in the 50 Breast (30.99). Sophia Umstead was 7th (32.55)
  • Alex Walsh was 3rd in the 400 IM (4:43.67)
  • Jack Aikins was 4th in the 200 Back (2:02.13)
  • Katie Grimes swam in back-to-back A Finals in the 200 Back and 400 IM, placing 7th in the 200 Back and 4th in the 400 IM (4:44.73)
  • The Cavaliers went 1-2 in the B Final of the 200 Free with Cavan Gormsen winning it in 1:58.97 and Madi Mintenko taking second (1:59.28)
  • The Cavaliers also went 1-2 in the B Final of the 200 Back, with Claire Curzan winning it with a time of 2:10.45, followed by Tess Howley at 2:13.48

Saturday Recap

  • Kate Douglass won the 200 Breast with a 2:20.94. Alex Walsh was third (2:27.02) and Sophia Umstead fourth (2:27.15)
  • Douglass also took gold in the final race of the meet, the 50 Free, posting the top time in the world this year (24.21). Gretchen Walsh was second (24.40) and Bryn Greenwaldt third (24.84)
  • Jack Aikins was second in the 100 Back with a 55.43
  • Katie Grimes finished second in the 800m Free (8:40.80) 
  • Claire Curzan was second in the 100 Fly (58.44). Bailey Hartman was fifth (59.46) and Tess Howley sixth (59.63)
  • Isabelle Stadden closed out her meet with a silver in the 100 Back, posting the second fastest time in the world this year (57.55), moving up to No. 3 on the all-time performer list 
  • Alex Walsh was second in the 200 IM (2:10.70)