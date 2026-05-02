Gretchen Walsh Breaks World Record at the Speedo Fort Lauderdale Open

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fifteen members of the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams and pro training group competed at the 2026 Speedo Fort Lauderdale Open, Wednesday through Saturday, April 29-May 2, at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The event, formerly a stop on USA Swimming's Pro Swim Series, has a field loaded with Olympic medalists and world champions.

Gretchen Walsh had the swim of the meet, breaking her own world record in the 100 Fly on Saturday night, going 54.33.

Her time sliced 0.27 seconds from her previous world record of 54.60, set at the same meet in the same pool 12 months ago. It was her fourth time breaking the 100 Fly LCM record. She owns the top 13 times in the event.