Track & FieldTrack & Field
Chris Carter/Dakota Ames/ACC

Track & Field at 2026 ACC Outdoor Championships: Photo Gallery

Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Gary Martin during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Chris Carter/Dakota Ames/ACC
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Jakob Alperin during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Elsa Spoor during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Chris Carter/Dakota Ames/ACC
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Hannah Byrd-Leitner during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Madison Townsend during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Tatum Olesen during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Stella Kermes during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Bree Lumkpin during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Richard Moreno during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Bree Lumpkin during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Justin Wachtel during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Justin Wachtel during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Chris Carter/Dakota Ames/ACC
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Justin Wachtel during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Chris Carter/Dakota Ames/ACC
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Gillian Bushee during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Gillian Bushee during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 15 - Cassie Callis during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Friday, May 15th, 2026. Photo by Chris Carter/Dakota Ames/ACC
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Aixa Corbacho during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Abigail Meckes during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Cassie Callis during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Celia Rifaterra, Abigail Meckes, and Christiana Ellina during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Christiana Ellina during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Justin Wachtel, Will Anthony, and Head Coach Vin Lananna during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 15 - Peter Djan during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Friday, May 145h, 2026. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 15 - Sarah Akpan during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Friday, May 145h, 2026. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 15 - Brett Gardner and Nate Mountain during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Friday, May 15th, 2026. Photo by Chris Carter/Dakota Ames/ACC
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 15 - Brett Gardner and Nate Mountain during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Friday, May 15th, 2026. Photo by Chris Carter/Dakota Ames/ACC
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Anders Felts during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Billy Atkinson during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Cassie Callis and Ethan Robinson during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Charlotta Sandkulla during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Jayden McKeen during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Jeremiah Nubbe during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Will Anthony during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
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Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 15 - Elsa Spoor and Cassie Callis during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Friday, May 15th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 15 - Brett Gardner and Nate Mountain during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Friday, May 15th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 15 - Brett Gardner and Nate Mountain during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Friday, May 15th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 15 - Brett Gardner during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Friday, May 15th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 15 - Elsa Spoor during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Friday, May 15th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 15 - Brett Gardner and Nate Mountain during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Friday, May 15th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 15 - Brett Gardner during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Friday, May 15th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 14 - Jeremiah Nubbe, Cale Ayers, and Nikolaos Polychroniou during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 15 - Elsa Spoor and Head Coach Vin Lananna during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Friday, May 15th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 15 - Maya Rollins during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Friday, May 15th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 15 - Ariel Fletcher during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Friday, May 15th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 15 - Brett Gardner and Nate Mountain during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Friday, May 15th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 15 - Cate DeSousa during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Friday, May 15th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 15 - Elsa Spoor, Ethan Robinson, and Cassie Callis during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Friday, May 15th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16 - Caleb Holman during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Saturday, May 16th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
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Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16 - Josiah Gomes and Assistant Coach Brandon Amo during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Saturday, May 16th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16 - Tatum David during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Saturday, May 16th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
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Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16 - Maya Rollins during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Saturday, May 16th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16 - Maya Rollins during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Saturday, May 16th, 2026. Photo by Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16 - The Virginia Menâs Track & Field Team during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Saturday, May 16th, 2026. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16 - Caleb Holman during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Saturday, May 16th, 2026. Photo by Chris Carter/Dakota Ames/ACC
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16 - Gary Martin and Caleb Holman during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Saturday, May 16th, 2026. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16 - The Virginia Menâs Track & Field Team during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Saturday, May 16th, 2026. Photo by Chris Carter/Dakota Ames/ACC
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16 - Head Coach Vin Lananna during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Saturday, May 16th, 2026. Photo by Chris Carter/Dakota Ames/ACC
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16 - Jayden McKeen during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Saturday, May 16th, 2026. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16 - Josiah Gomes, Alex Jackson, Jayden McKeen, Brandon Amo, Jeremiah Nubbe, Nikolaos Polychroniou, Cale Ayers, and Jakob Alperin during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Saturday, May 16th, 2026. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Virginia Athletics
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16 - Jeremiah Nubbe and Cale Ayers during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Saturday, May 16th, 2026. Photo by Chris Carter/Dakota Ames/ACC
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Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16 - Jayden McKeen, Nikolaos Polychroniou, Jeremiah Nubbe, and Cale Ayers during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Saturday, May 16th, 2026. Photo by Chris Carter/Dakota Ames/ACC
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16 - Gage Gose, Peter Djan, Jacob Garnett, Evans White IV, Anders Felts, and LaRon Bennett during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Saturday, May 16th, 2026. Photo by Chris Carter/Dakota Ames/ACC
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16 - Mitsu Eto and Jeremiah Nubbe during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Saturday, May 16th, 2026. Photo by Chris Carter/Dakota Ames/ACC
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16 - The Virginia Menâs Track & Field Team during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Saturday, May 16th, 2026. Photo by Chris Carter/Dakota Ames/ACC
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16 - The Virginia Menâs Track & Field Team during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Saturday, May 16th, 2026. Photo by Chris Carter/Dakota Ames/ACC
Track & FieldLOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16 - Harrison Witt, Brett Gardner, James Ford, Tyler Edson, Will Daley, Nate Mountain, Alex Leath, Trevor Dunbar, Gary Martin, Justin Wachtel, Billy Atkinson, Will Anthony, Richard Moreno, Sam Rodman, and Henry Acorn during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Saturday, May 16th, 2026. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Virginia Athletics