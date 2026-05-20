Track & Field at 2026 ACC Outdoor Championships: Photo Gallery

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16 - Harrison Witt, Brett Gardner, James Ford, Tyler Edson, Will Daley, Nate Mountain, Alex Leath, Trevor Dunbar, Gary Martin, Justin Wachtel, Billy Atkinson, Will Anthony, Richard Moreno, Sam Rodman, and Henry Acorn during the 2026 ACC Track & Field Championship at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, KY on Saturday, May 16th, 2026. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Virginia Athletics