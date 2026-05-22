Virginia Adds James Madison to 2028 Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia football announced on Friday (May 22) that it will play a non-conference matchup against James Madison at Scott Stadium in 2028. A date for the game will be announced later.

The contest will be the fifth-ever meeting between James Madison and Virginia. The two teams met for the first time in 40 years in the 2023 UVA home opener. The all-time series is locked at two games apiece and all four previous games have taken place in Charlottesville.

UVA has two Commonwealth opponents on their non-conference slate in 2028 – James Madison (TBA) and Richmond (Sept. 23, 2028).

2026 TICKET INFORMATION

Season-ticket deposits for the 2026 season, which allow fans to secure tickets at a lowest price per game, are available now via UVAtix.com. Deposits are non-refundable and apply to the total balance. Deposit holders will be contacted by a member of the UVA ticket staff in Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) priority point order in the coming weeks. For more information, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office (uvatickets@virginia.edu or 434-924-UVA1).

PREMIUM TAILGATING

Virginia Athletics, in partnership with REVELxp, will once again offer full-service tailgating at O-Hill Field, only steps from Scott Stadium. Fans can enjoy a premium tailgating experience that includes full equipment setup and breakdown, optional food and beverage packages, and additional entertainment options. Full-season and single game packages are available on revelxp.com. For additional information or to reserve a spot, contact 434-300-5217 or email virginia@revelxp.com.