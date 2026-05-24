Commitment to Service Puts Bavin in Class of Her Own

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Even those who’ve known her for years marvel at how much Shelby Bavin packs into each day. Consider some of her activities:

* Student in an accelerated master’s program in the University of Virginia’s Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy.

* Coxswain on the UVA rowing team.

* Volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician (EMT) at the Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department (Station 8) in Albemarle County.

* Student leader in UVA’s chapter of Athletes in Action.

* Co-leader of UVA’s Operation Christmas Child initiative.

* Co-leader of Bible study group on the rowing team.

* Student-athlete coach in the Run Charlottesville program.

“I don’t know if she sleeps,” said former Virginia football standout Connor Hughes, one of the leaders of the Athletes in Action ministry on Grounds.

Bavin has heard many versions of that sentence. “I definitely do sleep,” she said, laughing.

Maybe so, but she doesn’t have much down time during her waking hours. And that’s fine with Bavin, who as an undergraduate majored in global security and justice, with a minor in Middle Eastern studies.

“All the things that I do, there are some spots where they conflict with each other, but for the most part they don't overlap too much,” she said, “and I'm able to use each of the different activities I do to kind of balance each other out. When I'm rowing, I can just focus on rowing. It's a break from school and firefighting. And then when I'm firefighting, it's a break from school and rowing.”

Bavin has logged more than 2,000 hours at Station 8, and her commitment to serving others earned her a prestigious honor early this month, when she was named captain of the Allstate NACDA Spring Good Works Team for 2025-26.

The team comprises 20 collegiate student-athletes—10 men and 10 women—who have made exceptional contributions in their communities.

“Shelby’s a gem,” former UVA head rowing coach Kevin Sauer said. “It’s amazing what she’s done.”

Bavin, who earned her bachelor’s degree this month, is the first volunteer firefighter/ EMT to be chosen as captain of an Allstate NACDA Good Works Team. She knew she’d been named to the team, but had no idea she’d been selected as captain until April 21, when ESPN commentator Holly Rowe, with a film crew in tow, surprised Bavin in the Harrison Family Olympic Sports Facility weight room.

“Just to be recognized on that large national stage by someone as significant as Holly Rowe for women's sports was pretty awesome,” Virginia head rowing coach Wesley Ng said.

Heidi VanderHoef Gunn, director of career development for UVA Athletics, nominated Bavin for the Good Works Team. Gunn uses Helper Helper, an app that tracks community service hours put in by student-athletes and teams, and she saw that Bavin had few peers in that regard.

“She’s way up there,” Gunn said.

Among those on hand for Rowe’s visit were Bavin’s teammates and UVA staffers, including director of athletics Carla Williams. Also watching proudly were four of her colleagues from Station 8: Jordan Brown, a captain, and his wife, Tania, a released firefighter; duty chief Jeff Bozzone; and fellow volunteer firefighter Charlie Murphy. Also a UVA student, Murphy is Bavin’s best friend.

“That was the biggest shock,” Bavin said of seeing the Station 8 group, “because they're really like family. The rowing team is a big part of my family, and then in the fire service, I have that family too. It’s a little bit different, because we've done so much hard stuff and seen so many hard things together. So it was really special that they were there.”

Bavin, confused about what was happening, was not the picture of composure at first as Rowe presented her with a ceremonial captain’s jacket.

“My team was not surprised, because I had this reaction at our senior night, too, where I get a little emotional,” Bavin said. “I do this laughing and crying thing. My team knows that that's my genuine reaction.”