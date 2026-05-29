Anderson Family Gift Fully Endows Men’s Golf Scholarship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia Athletics and the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) announced on Friday (May 29) a gift from Mark Anderson and his family to fully endow a men’s golf scholarship.

Anderson, a 1998 graduate of the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce, serves as a managing director and is the head of Technology, Media & Telecommunications group at GTCR in Chicago.

Building on the momentum of Tony Markel Family Men’s Golf Head Coaching Endowment, the Anderson family gift represents another important step toward a future in which UVA can focus fully on the student-athlete experience and competitive excellence through the permanent support of fully endowed scholarships.

Mark Anderson on his motivation to give...

“My motivation is twofold. The Olympic sports at Virginia, especially men’s golf, operate at an elite, national championship caliber level and I want to do my part in the current landscape of college athletics to ensure it stays that way. It’s no secret that non-revenue sports will face significant challenges in the near future and at Virginia it is imperative that our programs have the necessary support for long-term sustainability and growth. I also want this gift to inspire others to step up philanthropically."

“Secondly, I was lucky enough to get exposure to the game at a young age and spent a lot of quality time with my dad, brother, wife and son on the golf course. Golf is a wonderful game and one that I feel like Virginia should be able to compete at the highest level in college.”

Message From Kevin Miller – Virginia Athletics Foundation Executive Director

“This level of support is critically important, as it both fuels the continued success of Virginia men’s golf and establishes the enduring resources necessary for the program’s long-term sustainability and growth. We are extraordinarily grateful for Mark’s leadership, commitment and the lasting impact it will have on our student-athletes and coaches. It is our hope that this commitment will inspire others who believe in the future of Virginia golf to follow this example and help build a permanent foundation of support for generations of Cavaliers to come.”

Message From Bowen Sargent – UVA Men’s Golf Head Coach

“A fully endowed scholarship is one of the most significant commitments a program can receive because it strengthens the foundation of our future permanently. This gift ensures we can continue attracting, developing and supporting outstanding student-athletes for years to come. We’re honored by Mark’s belief in our mission.”

2026 UVA Men’s Golf Historic Success

In April, Virginia secured its second-straight ACC Championship with a 3-1 win over Stanford in the ACC match play final. The Cavaliers became the first ACC program to win back-to-back ACC Championships in the match play era (2021-present).

Virginia won its first ever NCAA Regional title and has finished either first or second in each of the last three regionals.

Virginia has won seven tournaments during the 2025-26 season, the most in school history.

UP NEXT

Virginia will play in its school-record fourth-straight NCAA Championship at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. (May 29-June 3).

About Virginia Athletics Foundation

The Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) proudly supports the University of Virginia’s 27 men’s and women’s Division I programs. Cavalier Olympic sport programs consistently rank among the nation’s best, but their continued success depends on strong philanthropic investment. The leadership and generosity reflected in gifts like this ignite the spirit of Virginia Athletics, fueling championship pursuits, enriching the student-athlete experience, and inspiring the next generation of Cavaliers. For more information about supporting UVA student-athletes, please visit Virginia Athletics Foundation or email vafweb@virginia.edu.